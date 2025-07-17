Unilog’s CX1 CIMM2 Solution Scores Stronger in Latest Paradigm B2B Combine

Technology provider’s CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform bests itself with seven gold medals in 2025 evaluation

I’m delighted to see our CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce solution score even higher in this year’s Paradigm B2B Combine evaluation.” — Suchit Bachalli

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog is excited to announce that it has been given another strong evaluation for its CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform in Paradigm B2B’s latest independent assessment of digital commerce solutions for midmarket businesses. The 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report awarded Unilog’s CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform with seven gold medals—the platform’s best showing since the Combine was started in 2019 by Andy Hoar, a leading authority on B2B eCommerce business and strategy.Evaluated across 12 strategy criteria and product capabilities, the CX1 CIMM2 platform received gold and silver medals in 10 of the 12 categories. Gaining one more gold medal than last year’s evaluation, Unilog’s platform received the highest awards for Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Vision & Strategy, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Site Search. The company also received silver medals for Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure, Transaction Management, and—new this year—Ability to Execute.The 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine report noted several CX1 CIMM2 platform strengths, including a best-of-breed PIM with the ability to bundle a leading product content-as-a-service subscription, a novel go-to-market approach via trade associations and buying groups, site search functionality, strong promotions capability, and the ability to quickly and easily provision new sites.According to Paradigm B2B CEO Andy Hoar, he created the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report to give the people who buy eCommerce solutions his unvarnished assessment of how well vendors are performing in critical categories. “Our goal is to put the eCommerce platform vendors through the paces so that buyers can make well-informed decisions without having to spend months of time executing their own research,” explained Hoar.“I’m delighted to see our CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce solution score even higher in this year’s Paradigm B2B Combine evaluation,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “Our vision and strategy is very clear. We exist to really help our customers be able to compete and win in the marketplace.”About Paradigm B2BParadigm B2B’s purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today’s complex, digital-first environment. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit paradigmb2b.com About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com

