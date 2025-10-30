Carolina Skylights Announces Limited-Time Savings on Solatube Daylighting Systems

Add Natural Daylight Anywhere

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solatube Premier Dealer Carolina Skylights has announced a limited-time promotion on bundled daylighting systems and accessories. Homeowners across North and South Carolina can now take advantage of special year-end pricing on Solatube Tubular Skylights and home ventilation products designed to enhance comfort, improve indoor air quality, and reduce energy costs. This promotion aligns with the final months of the 30% federal solar tax credit, set to expire at the end of the year, creating a unique opportunity for homeowners to maximize savings on eligible daylighting installations.Advanced Technology for Naturally Lit InteriorsSolatube Daylighting Systems use advanced optical domes and patented tubing to capture sunlight from the roof and deliver it deep into interior spaces, helping to brighten rooms without direct roof access. Unlike traditional skylights, Solatube systems are engineered for minimal heat gain, consistent, glare-free illumination, and fast, mess-free installation.The highly reflective, sealed tubing allows daylight to travel around attic obstacles and through tight spaces, brightening kitchens, bathrooms, closets, hallways, and other interior rooms that often lack natural light . Homeowners frequently report reduced reliance on artificial lighting, improved visual comfort, more vibrant colors, and rooms that feel larger and more inviting. Increased exposure to natural light can also support circadian rhythm regulation, contributing to better mood and improved sleep quality.“Now is the perfect time for Carolinians to rethink their lighting, comfort, and energy use,” said Rachel Metz of Carolina Skylights. “With the federal solar tax credit nearing its end, our goal is to make healthy, energy-efficient daylight accessible to every homeowner.”Trusted Expertise Across the CarolinasSince 1994, Carolina Skylights has served thousands of families throughout North and South Carolina with a commitment to quality craftsmanship and whole-home wellness. As a certified Solatube Premier Dealer, the company is known for its consultative approach, offering expert guidance, professional tubular skylight and solar attic fan installations , and exceptional customer support. Carolina Skylights provides personalized daylighting and ventilation solutions for homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Columbia, and surrounding communities, ensuring every installation complements the property’s design and lighting needs.Promotion DetailsCarolina Skylights invites interested homeowners to schedule a free consultation so a certified consultant can assess your home’s layout and lighting potential, identify areas that can benefit from daylighting or ventilation, and provide full details on current discounts and applicable tax credits. Certain restrictions apply. For complete offer information or to schedule a consultation, visit carolinaskylights.com/promotions or call 877-652-8823.About Carolina SkylightsCarolina Skylights is a locally owned and operated Solatube Premier Dealer dedicated to creating brighter, more comfortable, and energy-efficient living spaces for homeowners across the Carolinas. For more than 30 years, the company has been guided by a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, helping families transform their homes with the power of natural light.

