The Roofing Company Expands Services to Include Seamless Gutter Installations for Tampa Property Owners
The Roofing Company is excited to announce the addition of custom seamless gutter installations across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties in Florida.
“We added seamless gutters to our service lineup to alleviate the hassle of juggling contractors for our customers,” said Matt Lentz, owner of The Roofing Company. “We’re always focused on improving the roofing experience for our customers, and this is a step in that direction. One appointment, one proposal, one warranty.”
Do you really need seamless gutters in Tampa’s climate?
Yes! Properly sized seamless gutters and downspouts help route water away from fascia, soffits, siding, and foundations, which can minimize staining, erosion, and landscaping washouts. The Roofing Company’s team recommends 5-inch and 6-inch K-style profiles that offer color-matched accessories and optional gutter guards to reduce debris buildup and service calls.
Multiple Commercial & Residential service divisions under one roof
The Roofing Company aims to provide property owners with the type of comprehensive services that save time, money, and energy, all while producing better outcomes. Their teams focus on Commercial & Residential roofing services, including replacement & repair, commercial roof coatings, solar panel installation, roof ventilation, daylighting, and now custom seamless gutters.
Credentials and customer assurances
The Roofing Company is a Florida Certified Roofing Contractor, license CCC1332426, a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating, and an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor. Both residential and commercial projects are completed by in-house crews for quality control. Homeowners receive written proposals, photo documentation, and clear warranty terms. Multiple financing options are available, and instant roof quotes are available on their website with satellite technology for accuracy.
Residential and commercial service divisions
The Roofing Company of Tampa Bay provides an integrated set of services designed to save time, control costs, and improve outcomes:
Residential service offerings:
Roof replacement in Tampa across architectural shingle, metal, and tile systems
Roof repair in Tampa for leaks, flashing and storm damage
Seamless gutter installation in Tampa with downspout routing and gutter guard options
Roof inspections and storm readiness for insurance and seasonal maintenance
Roof ventilation and attic solutions to improve comfort and extend roof life
Skylight and daylighting services including tubular skylights
Commercial service offerings:
Commercial roof replacement in Tampa for low-slope systems
Commercial roof repairs and maintenance with documented inspections
Commercial roof coatings and restoration for service-life extension and reflectivity gains
Credentials and customer assurances
The Roofing Company is a Florida Certified Roofing Contractor, license CCC1332426, a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating, and an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor. Residential and commercial projects are completed by in-house crews for quality control. Homeowners receive written proposals, photo documentation and clear warranty terms. Multiple financing options are available.
Installing custom seamless gutters now
Seamless gutter installations are available across greater Tampa Bay, with sizing, color matching and downspout placement tailored to each property. Owners can request an on-site assessment to review roof edges, fascia condition, landscaping and drainage paths, then receive a clear proposal with profile options, including 5-inch and 6-inch K-style and optional gutter guards. Projects can be scheduled as a standalone service, or bundled with a coordinated scope and single timeline, such as roof replacement, targeted roof repairs, or attic ventilation upgrades. This approach simplifies planning, reduces disruption and delivers a clean, integrated look from shingle line to downspout.
About The Roofing Company of Tampa Bay
The Roofing Company provides residential and commercial roof installation, repairs, inspections, and related exterior services throughout Southwest Florida. The company is recognized for quality workmanship, responsive customer service, and manufacturer-certified installations that meet Florida’s code requirements and weather demands. Serving Tampa since 2014, The Roofing Company is committed to providing the highest level of customer care in the roofing industry. Learn more at tampabayroofs.com.
Matt Lentz
The Roofing Company
+1 (727) 916-3151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.