The Roofing Company Expands Services to Include Seamless Gutter Installations for Tampa Property Owners

Custom seamless gutters installed by The Roofing Company in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roofing Company in Tampa is excited to announce the addition of custom seamless gutter installations for homes and buildings across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The expansion strengthens the company's residential service offerings and gives property owners a single, trusted partner for roofing and water-management needs."We added seamless gutters to our service lineup to alleviate the hassle of juggling contractors for our customers," said Matt Lentz, owner of The Roofing Company. "We're always focused on improving the roofing experience for our customers, and this is a step in that direction. One appointment, one proposal, one warranty."Do you really need seamless gutters in Tampa's climate?Yes! Properly sized seamless gutters and downspouts help route water away from fascia, soffits, siding, and foundations, which can minimize staining, erosion, and landscaping washouts. The Roofing Company's team recommends 5-inch and 6-inch K-style profiles that offer color-matched accessories and optional gutter guards to reduce debris buildup and service calls.Multiple Commercial & Residential service divisions under one roofThe Roofing Company aims to provide property owners with the type of comprehensive services that save time, money, and energy, all while producing better outcomes. Their teams focus on Commercial & Residential roofing services, including replacement & repair, commercial roof coatings , solar panel installation, roof ventilation, daylighting, and now custom seamless gutters Credentials and customer assurancesThe Roofing Company is a Florida Certified Roofing Contractor, license CCC1332426, a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating, and an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor . Both residential and commercial projects are completed by in-house crews for quality control. Homeowners receive written proposals, photo documentation, and clear warranty terms. Multiple financing options are available, and instant roof quotes are available on their website with satellite technology for accuracy.Residential and commercial service divisionsThe Roofing Company of Tampa Bay provides an integrated set of services designed to save time, control costs, and improve outcomes:Residential service offerings:Roof replacement in Tampa across architectural shingle, metal, and tile systemsRoof repair in Tampa for leaks, flashing and storm damageSeamless gutter installation in Tampa with downspout routing and gutter guard optionsRoof inspections and storm readiness for insurance and seasonal maintenanceRoof ventilation and attic solutions to improve comfort and extend roof lifeSkylight and daylighting services including tubular skylightsCommercial service offerings:Commercial roof replacement in Tampa for low-slope systemsCommercial roof repairs and maintenance with documented inspectionsCommercial roof coatings and restoration for service-life extension and reflectivity gainsInstalling custom seamless gutters nowSeamless gutter installations are available across greater Tampa Bay, with sizing, color matching and downspout placement tailored to each property. Owners can request an on-site assessment to review roof edges, fascia condition, landscaping and drainage paths, then receive a clear proposal with profile options, including 5-inch and 6-inch K-style and optional gutter guards. Projects can be scheduled as a standalone service, or bundled with a coordinated scope and single timeline, such as roof replacement, targeted roof repairs, or attic ventilation upgrades. This approach simplifies planning, reduces disruption and delivers a clean, integrated look from shingle line to downspout.About The Roofing Company of Tampa BayThe Roofing Company provides residential and commercial roof installation, repairs, inspections, and related exterior services throughout Southwest Florida. The company is recognized for quality workmanship, responsive customer service, and manufacturer-certified installations that meet Florida's code requirements and weather demands. Serving Tampa since 2014, The Roofing Company is committed to providing the highest level of customer care in the roofing industry. Learn more at tampabayroofs.com.

