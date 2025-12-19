CKG Contractors Named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite by North Jersey Homeowners

CKG Contractors Roof Repair

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CKG Contractors, a trusted exterior remodeling and roofing company serving North Jersey , has been honored as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite based on recommendations and votes from local homeowners.This annual award from Nextdoor highlights the most loved local businesses in each community. For CKG Contractors, it’s validation that the company’s focus on communication, craftsmanship, and long term home protection is resonating with families throughout Morris, Essex, Passaic, and Bergen counties.“Nextdoor is where neighbors talk honestly about who they trust,” the owner added. “When people choose us after reading a neighbor’s post or recommendation, that is the highest compliment. Our promise is simple. We will show up on time, tell you the truth about your roof or exterior, and stand behind the work long after the job is done.”The Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite recognition comes at a time when CKG Contractors continues to invest in clear communication, education focused content, and easy to understand proposals so homeowners feel confident in every decision they make about their roof, siding, or exterior upgrades.For more than a decade, CKG Contractors has specialized in helping North Jersey homeowners protect and upgrade their homes in a climate that can be tough on exterior surfaces. The company provides comprehensive exterior services, including:Residential & commercial roof repair, roof maintenance, and roof replacementStorm damage inspections and emergency roof repairSiding installation, siding repair, and power washingWindow and door replacementGutters and gutter guards, skylights, and attic ventilationBy focusing on premium materials, manufacturer backed warranties, and installation practices tailored to North Jersey’s harsh winters, humid summers, and frequent storms, CKG Contractors helps homeowners extend the life of their roofs and exteriors while improving energy efficiency and curb appeal.About CKG ContractorsCKG Contractors is a fully licensed and insured exterior remodeling company based in North Jersey, proudly serving homeowners in Morris, Essex, Passaic, and Bergen counties. Recognized with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and exceptional homeowner reviews, the company backs every project with proven credibility and a strong local reputation. As a GAF Master Elite roofing contractor , Solatube Premier Dealer, GAF Coatings Specialist, Astec acrylic roof coatings dealer, VELUX solutions installer, and certified installer for leading window and door brands, CKG pairs manufacturer trained crews with high quality materials and code compliant, warranty protected installation. The team specializes in residential roofing, storm damage roof repair, siding installation and repair, professional roof and siding cleaning, replacement windows and doors, gutters and gutter guards, skylights, and ventilation solutions, all delivered with responsive service that helps North Jersey homeowners protect, restore, and upgrade their homes for the long term.

