Wear Shorts to BermudAir’s Newark Inaugural on Sunday to Win Tickets to Bermuda, Goslings Rum, or TABS Bermuda Shorts

Wear shorts at Newark on Sunday to win prizes

Purchase a BermudAir Vacation Package by Dec 6 and Receive 100% Off

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , Bermuda’s flagship airline, is inviting New Yorkers (or visitors) to wear shorts at the airline’s Newark Liberty International Airport inaugural this Sunday for a chance to win roundtrip tickets to Bermuda, to escape the cold this winter and experience the island’s warmth.The airline is giving away five roundtrip tickets to Bermuda for shorts-wearers at their Newark ticket counters from 9-11am, on Sunday, October 26. (No purchase or airline travel required.)The first 100 people to arrive at BermudAir’s ticket counter wearing shorts will win either BermudAir tickets, Goslings Bermudian Rum, or gifts from TABS, the official Bermuda shorts.Separately, BermudAir Holidays is offering a 100% flight discount when booking a vacation package from Westchester (HPN), LaGuardia (LGA), or Newark (EWR). The special promotion is available for bookings made by December 6, 2025, for travel between December 1, and March 31, 2026. Bookings can be made by visiting www.bermudairholidays.com/en/ny-100-off-flights WHO:Interview opportunities with:• BermudAir CEO Adam ScottWHEN:Sunday, October 26, 9-11amWHERE:Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal B,• BermudAir ticket counters, Level 2MEDIA VISUALS:Ceremonial water canon saluteTraditional Sunday morning Bermudian “Codfish Breakfast” served at the gate

