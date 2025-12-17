Perfect Storage Simplifies Storage with Free Pickup in Midtown East, Sutton Place, and Turtle Bay

Full-Service Storage in NYC Perfect Moving & Storage Perfect Moving & Storage NYC Full-Service Storage Full-Service Storage

Manhattan residents can now enjoy full-service storage with free pickup, professional handling, and climate-controlled protection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Storage , the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving , is redefining convenience for Manhattan residents with a new free pickup promotion available exclusively in Midtown East, Sutton Place, and Turtle Bay. Designed to make storage effortless, this limited-time offer provides a fully managed, door-to-door experience — from collection to secure placement in climate-controlled facilities.Customers simply schedule a pickup online, and Perfect Storage’s professional team arrives to pack, transport, and store items safely. When needed, belongings can be delivered back on demand — eliminating the stress of driving, lifting, or managing storage logistics.“We handle everything from pickup to storage so our clients can focus on living their lives,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving. “Our goal is to make storage not just easy — but effortless, especially for busy Manhattan residents.”Each item is carefully labeled, inventoried, and stored in secure, 24/7-monitored, climate-controlled facilities, ensuring complete protection from temperature changes and humidity. Perfect Storage also provides eco-friendly crates and professional packing materials, combining sustainability with meticulous care.The free pickup promotion is available for select storage plans in Midtown East, Sutton Place, and Turtle Bay, offering both short-term and long-term options.Customers can now get instant storage quotes using Perfect Storage’s new online cost calculator at www.myperfectstorage.com . The tool provides personalized pricing in just a few steps, allowing users to plan, compare, and book their storage quickly and confidently.With its 5.0-star reputation, 100% satisfaction guarantee, and commitment to service excellence, Perfect Storage continues to set the standard for stress-free, full-service storage in New York City.To schedule a free pickup or calculate your storage cost instantly, visit www.myperfectstorage.com About Perfect StoragePerfect Storage is the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving, offering climate-controlled, secure, and fully managed storage solutions throughout New York City. With professional pickup and delivery, eco-friendly practices, and a convenient online storage cost calculator, Perfect Storage makes it easy for customers to store and retrieve their belongings without ever visiting a facility.About Perfect MovingFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving is NYC’s most trusted moving company, providing residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, as well as eco-friendly packing and storage services. Known for professionalism, transparency, and a perfect 5.0-star rating, Perfect Moving continues to lead the tri-state area in innovation and customer satisfaction.

