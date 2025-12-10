Perfect Crates Expands Eco-Friendly Moving Bin Rentals to Brooklyn, Making Sustainable Moving Simple for NYC Residents

Perfect Crates, the eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage, brings reusable bins and zero-waste moving solutions to Brooklyn’s homes and businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Crates , the innovative eco-friendly subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage , is expanding its popular reusable moving bin rental service to Brooklyn, NYC. After strong demand in Manhattan and Queens, the company is now offering its sustainable bin rentals to Brooklyn residents and businesses—making it easier than ever to move cleanly, conveniently, and without waste.Perfect Crates’ durable, reusable bins replace traditional cardboard boxes and packing tape, eliminating the waste, clutter, and hassle of post-move cleanup. Each bin is sanitized before and after every rental, ensuring a safe, sustainable, and stress-free experience.“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm from New Yorkers for our eco-friendly bins,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Expanding Perfect Crates to Brooklyn was a natural next step—this community embraces innovation and sustainability, and we’re proud to make green moving more accessible.”Perfect Crates’ service is designed for simplicity: bins are delivered directly to customers’ doors and picked up after the move, so clients can focus on settling in rather than dealing with leftover materials. With easy online booking and transparent pricing, Perfect Crates combines innovation with practicality—helping customers save time while reducing their environmental impact.The service integrates seamlessly with Perfect Moving & Storage’s full-service offerings, including packing, local and long-distance moving, and climate-controlled storage. Together, they provide a one-stop, eco-conscious solution for any moving need.The Brooklyn expansion marks another milestone in Perfect Crates’ mission to promote sustainability throughout New York City. As more residents seek practical, planet-friendly ways to move, Perfect Crates continues to lead the charge toward a cleaner, smarter, and greener city.To learn more or reserve reusable moving bins, visit www.perfectcrates.com About Perfect CratesPerfect Crates is an eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage, offering reusable moving bin rentals that eliminate cardboard waste and simplify the moving process. Serving Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, Perfect Crates delivers sanitized, reusable bins to customers’ doors and collects them post-move—helping New Yorkers move cleaner, greener, and smarter. Learn more at www.perfectcrates.com About Perfect Moving & StorageFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving & Storage is NYC’s leading moving and storage company, offering residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, along with climate-controlled full-service storage. With a 5.0-star average rating and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, the company is trusted for professionalism, transparency, and innovation across the tri-state area.

