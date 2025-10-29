Commissioner Miller Statement on Keeping Commitment to Texas Kids

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“At the Texas Department of Agriculture, our mission to serve the children of Texas never stops. I want to assure parents, teachers, and school nutrition teams across our state that Texas school meal programs will continue to operate without interruption despite this damaging Schumer government shutdown.

Texas families can count on us. Whether it’s in a big city cafeteria or a small-town lunchroom, no child will be left to wonder if there’ll be a meal waiting for them at school. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with USDA, Secretary Brooke Rollins, the Trump Administration, and our local partners to make sure every student in Texas is fed. This is a promise we’ve made, and one we will keep.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has instituted safeguards to ensure that Texas school meals will keep being served and that meal reimbursements will continue to be paid to our school districts on schedule. Texas schools will keep serving healthy breakfasts and lunches and our students will keep getting the nutrition they need to learn and grow.”