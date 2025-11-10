Commissioner Miller Urges Texas Grain Producers to Verify Hansen-Mueller Grain Deliveries and Payments

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are alerting farmers and companies across Texas who have delivered grain to Hansen-Mueller within the past 90 days to immediately verify their delivery and payment status. TDA has received reports from Texas grain producers and companies that they are still owed significant compensation after recent grain deliveries or deposits with Hansen-Mueller.

“I call on Hansen-Mueller to do right by our Texas producers and meet every outstanding obligation in full,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our farmers deserve fair treatment and timely payment for their hard work. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Hansen-Mueller does not hold a TDA grain dealer license, as the company is licensed and operates under the authority of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). TDA advises producers who have not received payment or fear nonpayment to consider filing a Uniform Commercial Code Financing Statement (UCC-1) with the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) to protect their interests.

“I urge every grain producer who has worked with Hansen-Mueller to check their records, confirm delivery receipts, and ensure they have proper documentation in place,” Commissioner Miller continued. “TDA stands ready to support and guide our producers through this unfortunate situation.”

For information on how to file a UCC-1 with the Texas Secretary of State, please visit:

🔗 UCC Filing How-To Guides