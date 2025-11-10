Commissioner Sid Miller Applauds Senate Vote to End Shutdown, Urges House to Act Immediately for Farmers and Ranchers

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded the vote by the United States Senate to advance legislation ending the federal government shutdown and called for the United States House of Representatives to swiftly cast its vote so federal services can resume without further delay.

“The Senate has finally done its part. They voted to move forward on reopening the government, restoring funding, and getting aid back on track for agriculture and rural America. But we’re not done yet. The House needs to follow suit and soon,” Commissioner Miller said. “From our family farms in Texas to our ranches that feed the nation, further delay means lost income, stalled production, and frustrated producers. This Schumer shutdown must not keep rural America waiting any longer.”

Miller commended President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for supporting efforts to prioritize essential services and for underscoring the importance of American agriculture in the reopening plan. “President Trump has shown time and again that he’s willing to stand up for the men and women who put food on the table,” Miller said.

Miller concluded, “Texas stands ready to push American agriculture ahead. I’m also encouraged to see that this measure includes an extension of the Farm Bill, ensuring our vital agricultural and nutrition programs continue to operate while Congress works toward a long-term reauthorization. This is a big step forward, but it is up to the House now to get us across the finish line. Let’s end this shutdown for Texas and extend the farm bill, for rural America, and for the nation.”