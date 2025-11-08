Commissioner Sid Miller Backs President Trump’s Request for DOJ Investigation into Major Meatpacking Companies

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I fully support President Trump’s call for a federal investigation into the long-suspected unethical practices of the four major meatpacking companies operating in the United States. I have long advocated for this and have previously publicly requested that President Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice conduct a criminal investigation into price fixing among the nation’s largest meat packers. Two of these companies are not even American-owned; they are based in Brazil, and they are making billions while our ranchers and consumers are getting the short end of the stick.

Enough is enough. We must determine whether American ranchers and consumers are being squeezed while these massive corporations profit through price manipulation and collusion. I applaud the President’s bold leadership and urge the Department of Justice to expedite this investigation. If it is found that these companies are exploiting our ranchers, harming consumers, and undermining our food security, they must be held accountable.”