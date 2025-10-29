North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Safety Partnership with AMES Construction for I-40 Rebuild as Part of Helene Recovery

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced a new safety partnership with AMES Construction to support the rebuild of Interstate 40, one of the state’s most vital transportation corridors, as part of ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The partnership was formalized during an on-site ceremony at the I-40 reconstruction project, bringing together state labor officials, AMES Construction leaders, and local leaders committed to ensuring a safe and efficient rebuilding process.

“Hurricane Helene caused so much destruction across our state — to our homes, our infrastructure, and our communities,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “We cannot allow lives to be lost in the rebuild. That’s why this safety partnership is so important. Together with AMES Construction and our incredible OSH Division, we’re ensuring that every worker goes home safely each day while rebuilding one of North Carolina’s most critical roadways.”

The NCDOL–AMES Construction partnership focuses on proactive safety measures, enhanced training, and continuous communication among all project partners. The collaboration will draw on the expertise of NCDOL’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division, which plays a leading role in promoting and enforcing workplace safety standards across the state.

Interstate 40 serves as a major artery for commerce, travel, and daily life across North Carolina. Its restoration is crucial not only for economic recovery but also for reconnecting communities and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of residents who depend on it.

“Rebuilding I-40 is about more than repairing a highway — it’s about restoring opportunity, resilience, and hope,” Commissioner Farley added. “We’re proud to work with AMES Construction to make that happen safely.”

For more information about the N.C. Department of Labor’s safety partnerships and workplace safety programs, visit www.labor.nc.gov.