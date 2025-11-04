Radix IoT Mango Platform Drives Unmatched Operational Efficiency and Savings at ORU/CityPlex Towers

Streamlining operational management with the Radix IoT Mango platform, Oral Roberts University ORU/CityPlex Towers monitors nearly five million square feet and over 15,500 points, including alarms and controls.

Nearly Five Million Square Feet Monitored and Over 20% Reduced Demand Charges Result in $100,000+ Annual Savings

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT–a global leader in real-time insights and operational visibility for critical infrastructure–today announced that its award-winning cloud-native Mango platform has helped Oklahoma-based Oral Roberts University ORU/CityPlex Towers streamline operational management to monitor nearly five million square feet, and over 15,500 points, including alarms and controls. By integrating data from multiple systems including SCADA, BMS, DCIM, BAS, PLCs, IoT sensors, and more into one unified environment, Mango provides a single source of truth for real-time facility monitoring, automation, and predictive maintenance. HVAC improvements, along with 90 percent real-time visibility across all the facilities enabled by Mango, have helped decrease demand charges by 20 percent, resulting in savings of over $100,000 in annual utility costs.



“Since incorporating all the data points into Mango, we have a better understanding of what's going on as a continual process. Even with the several-fold increase in the Towers' occupancy levels and additional buildings at ORU Campus in recent years, which surged utility usage, Mango allows us to do more with the same number of people while our utility costs are still not near what it was 10 years ago,” said David King, Director of Energy Management at ORU/CityPlex.



The Mango platform has also set significant competitive advantages for CityPlex Towers’ shareholders and potential tenants. In 2016, CityPlex Towers’ Energy Star score of 93 was recognized with The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) award in the Over 1 Million Square Foot Category by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). Acting as a unifying operational intelligence layer, Mango connects data from all building systems to enable predictive maintenance, automated controls, and proactive facility management. Mango has also streamlined the management of the mixed-use commercial facility by automating maintenance and monitoring across the three CityPlex Towers, which house three hospitals and over 100 commercial tenants, including data centers, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ regional headquarters.

According to King, Mango’s real-time utility monitoring capabilities represent a leap forward from the past “driving in the rearview mirror” approach and have resulted in multimillion-dollar energy savings over the past decade. The ORU/CityPlex Towers’ dedicated team of licensed engineers uses Mango’s unified, real-time views of historical and live data across multiple floors, buildings, devices, and systems to control demand usage, especially during fluctuating demand periods. By serving as the data backbone for predictive and automated operations, Mango empowers teams to transition from reactive management to data-driven, proactive decision-making.

The Mango platform provides not just visibility, but the actionable intelligence that drives automation readiness, sustainability, and operational resilience, helping organizations connect their existing infrastructure into one intelligent, data-driven ecosystem.

“We take great pride in our partnership with ORU/CityPlex Towers, which exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by modern facilities. Radix IoT Mango Platform empowers facility managers to gain tangible operational insights, enabling a more responsive approach to meeting operational challenges and achieving strategic goals by making informed decisions that optimize efficiency and performance across facilities,” said Luke Dalske, Chief Experience Officer, Co-founder at Radix IoT.



For a detailed analysis of how Radix IoT Mango Platform has enabled automation and drastic savings, read the complete ORU/CityPlex Towers case study.

For more information on integrating the highly intuitive, configurable, and scalable Radix IoT Mango platform across your mission-critical facilities, visit https://radixiot.com/mango5 or contact sales@radixiot.com.



About Radix IoT



Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers to monitoring and managing disparate systems, including SCADA, BMS, DCIM, BAS, PLCs, IoT sensors, and assets across locations by seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.



