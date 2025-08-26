Radix IoT Announces Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship to Support Aspiring Computer Engineers

Radix IoT Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship honors the company’s late Lead Software Developer.

Scholarships Totalling $30,000 Will Be Awarded to NJIT and ULACIT Students Demonstrating High Academic Merit and Financial Need

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT–today announced the establishment of the Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship in honor of the company’s late Lead Software Developer, who passed away in October 2024. The scholarship awards will continue González Frómeta’s legacy by financially supporting future software developers at her Alma mater ULACIT in Costa Rica, and computer engineering programs at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. A total of $30,000 will be awarded, with each institution receiving $15,000 to disperse in scholarships.

As a valued member of Radix IoT, González Frómeta was part of the company’s award-winning solution development team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from ULACIT and a Certificate in Front-End Web Development with React from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Before joining Radix IoT as Lead Software Developer, González Frómeta was a Senior Software Development Engineer at 3Pillar Global, and previously a Senior Frontend Developer at LioniX. Tragically, González Frómeta passed away in 2024 shortly after giving birth to twin girls, Elena and Isabella.

“We are proud to honor Dailenis with a scholarship that will keep her memory alive for future computer engineers. She was one of our most talented team members with exemplary enthusiasm and work ethic. Her smile brightened our day–we miss her bright and extremely talented soul,” said Fred Dirla, Radix IoT CEO.

College students with demonstrated high academic merit and financial need will be considered as scholarship recipients at NJIT and ULACIT.

“We are incredibly grateful to Radix IoT for their generous gift to establish the Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship which will create opportunities for students to develop the knowledge and skills needed to become innovators in emerging areas of computing,” said Jamie Payton, Dean, Ying Wu College of Computing at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

“Dailenis’s family extends our deepest and most sincere gratitude to everyone at Radix IoT for honoring our Dai with a scholarship that will forever keep her memory alive. Dai loved her job and spoke proudly of Radix IoT as not just a workplace, but an extension of her family. We thank Radix IoT executives for being a true example of what it means to be a community united in work, empathy, and solidarity,” expressed González Frómeta’s family members Carlos González, Arelys Frómeta, and Yaneris González.

Silvia Castro, Chair of the Board of Directors, Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología (ULACIT) said, “At ULACIT, we firmly believe that every partnership that strengthens access to education is a meaningful step toward a more just and equitable society. That is why we are deeply honored to join efforts with Radix IoT to create a partial scholarship program totalling $15,000 to support Computer Engineering students who, despite facing challenging socioeconomic conditions, demonstrate strong academic potential. This fund, established in memory of Dailenis González Frómeta—an alumna of our university and a valued team member at Radix IoT—is a tribute that honors both her professional and human legacy. We are sincerely grateful for this gesture, which not only preserves her memory but also extends her spirit of solidarity to future generations. At ULACIT, we reaffirm our commitment to social development and transforming lives through education.”

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers to monitoring and managing disparate systems and assets across locations by seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions, and people. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 26 nationally for alumni salaries, No. 30 for upward mobility and No. 50 for value. NJIT also is among the top 100 universities nationally for alumni earnings, according to Payscale.com, and is ranked No. 27 in the U.S. by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report. For more information visit https://www.njit.edu/

About ULACIT

The Latin American University of Science and Technology (ULACIT), Costa Rica’s number one private university, is an innovative, enterprising, and fully bilingual university leading higher education in the Central American region since 1987. For 14 years ULACIT has been ranked as the best private university in Costa Rica and the Central American region by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) International University Rankings, which evaluates over 1,500 universities worldwide. ULACIT offers 16 technical diplomas, 27 undergraduate programs, 16 graduate programs and 2 doctorate degrees through its Schools of Business Administration, Economics, Advertising and Marketing, Industrial Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Cybersecurity, Dentistry, Psychology, Law and International Relations. For more information visit https://www.ulacit.ac.cr/

