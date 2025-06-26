Radix IoT Promotes Key Leaders to Sustain Momentum, Accelerates Customer-Driven Growth

Radix IoT promotes Dave Schaible (L) to Chief Operating Officer, and Luke Dalske (R) to Chief Experience Officer.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT–a global leader in real-time insights and operational visibility for critical infrastructure, today announced key executive promotions following a period of significant worldwide growth. This expansion is fueled by accelerated customer demand, new client acquisitions, and the deepening of long-standing partnerships across key industries - including edge data centers, utilities, telecom infrastructure, property management, energy, and industrial operations.

The company’s continued momentum is driven by its award-winning cloud-native Mango platform, which unifies data from diverse systems and equipment to deliver actionable insights and enable advanced, AI-ready operations.

To support its customer-first approach and ensure operational excellence, Radix IoT has promoted two key members of its executive leadership team:

• Luke Dalske has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In this new role, Dalske will oversee and continuously improve the full customer and user experience, acting as the voice of the customer across product, service, and channel strategy. He will also lead the evolution of Radix IoT’s systems integrator partnerships.

• Dave Schaible has been promoted from Global VP of Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Schaible will lead service delivery and scale day-to-day operations to support Radix IoT’s growing customer base. He will play a vital role in ensuring delivery excellence while building the infrastructure needed for the company’s future growth.

“Our remarkable growth is fueled by our steadfast commitment to prioritize our customers and provide unmatched, industry-leading results. Our team of world-class experts and thought leaders delivers exceptional value through a subscription model designed to drive a strong return on investment (ROI). Our nearly 100% renewal rate is a true testament to the value Radix IoT offers to customers worldwide,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT.

Recent customer success stories highlight Mango’s measurable impact in the data center and energy sectors. Radix IoT’s scalability during customer growth includes:

• An Edge AI data center provider’s expansion from 3 to 20 sites, on track to support 10 new sites each month by 2026

• A colocation data center operator gaining centralized visibility and control over 11 sites, managing 30 MW of power, and expanding to 60 MW by 2026

• A global microgrid provider doubling its operations from 50 to over 100 sites across the UAE, Europe, and Australia, and

• A solar panel manufacturer and service provider now efficiently managing over 160 distributed sites.

Radix IoT's expanded new hires also include Eric Brown as Operations Accounting Generalist, Christopher Thomas and Matthew Kruse as Service Application Engineers, Jasmine Brooks and Logan Meek as Senior Business Development Representatives, and Molly Edwards as Marketing Manager.

For more information on the Radix IoT’s Mango platform, visit https://radixiot.com/mango5 or contact sales@radixiot.com.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers to monitoring and managing disparate systems and assets across locations by seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

