Noble High School Students Dive into Marine Science Through an Extended Learning Opportunity

Students at Noble High School with an interest in marine biology are getting their feet wet—sometimes literally—through a brand-new Marine Science Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO).

This year-long program combines field experiences, expert guidance, and reflective learning to connect students with the vibrant coastal ecosystem that shapes the economy and environment of southern Maine. Through the Marine Science ELO, students participate in off-campus field trips, hear from guest speakers, and explore a range of career and educational pathways related to marine science. The ELO provides students with authentic, hands-on exposure to the field, while helping them make real-world connections to what they study in their science classes.

Last week, this group took their learning to the water during a visit to the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Coastal Floating Lab in the Gulf of Maine. Students traveled by boat to Gosport Harbor, near the Isles of Shoals, where UNH marine docents led them through a series of interactive learning stations focused on marine ecosystems and ocean science. Throughout the day, students collected and tested water samples, conducted plankton tows, examined dinoflagellates under microscopes, and learned about navigation and nautical charts. They also got up close with Gulf of Maine sea life—including lobsters, crabs, and sea stars.

One rewarding aspect of the experience was seeing students apply classroom learning to real-world science. Concepts like pH, buoyancy, and density—introduced in Noble’s core science classes—came to life as students tested water quality and discussed the physical properties of the marine environment. ELO Coordinators Liam Danaher and Maddie Smith, who co-lead this group, dependent on student interest, shared that, “[We are] truly looking forward to our next adventure and to witnessing what this group does with the knowledge and passion that they gain through this ELO program.”

Left to right: ELO Coordinators Maddie Smith, who is also a science teacher, and Liam Danaher.

“During my time on the UNH Coastal Floating Lab, I learned about the importance of the Gulf of Maine and its ecosystems,” Braiden Smith, a junior at Noble High School, said. “It was interesting to see how different organisms interact and depend on each other—and how we depend on them, as well.”

“The trip was very fun and engaging,” Conner Trieschmann, also a Noble High School junior, added. “Before we started the stations, we got to relax and explore the boat, which was great. My favorite part was definitely holding the different sea creatures—lobsters, starfish, and more. It made me appreciate how much life is out there beneath the surface.”

As the year continues, students will have additional opportunities to explore the coastal economy, marine research, and ocean stewardship through future trips and projects. The Marine Science ELO at Noble High School is not only building scientific knowledge; it’s inspiring curiosity, career exploration, and a lasting connection to Maine’s coastal environment.

Noble High School is a recipient of the Maine DOE ELO Expansion grant 2.0, which started in 2025 to expand ELOs in Maine. For more information about Extended Learning Opportunities, please visit the Maine DOE ELO webpage or contact Lana Sawyer, Maine DOE ELO Coordinator, at lana.sawyer@maine.gov.