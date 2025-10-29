BETSY WEAKLAND RECENTLY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Betsy Weakland will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betsy Weakland, Senior Operations Consultant for SmileDirectClub was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion, enabling them to reach their goals while creating lasting change for future generations. Betsy Weakland will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Betsy as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than a decade of experience in global sourcing, vendor contract negotiation, brand strategy, product development and marketing leadership, Betsy Weakland has distinguished herself as an accomplished professional and forward-thinking executive. Known for her results-driven approach, she brings extensive expertise in enterprise-wide strategy, vendor relations, and brand development.Betsy’s day to day responsibilities include, but are not limited to, driving daily communication with existing manufacturers to ensure timeline expectations are met, interfacing with retailer buying teams to ensure customer satisfaction, preparing financial analysis, qualifying new vendors across the globe to diversify vendor base, and successfully navigating cultural and communication differences to build strong, collaborative partnerships. Her fluency in Chinese has been a significant asset in fostering these global relationships.As Operations Consultant for SmileDirectClub, Betsy is responsible for negotiating costs with both manufacturers and retail buying teams to ensure profitability, create and deliver presentations for new product proposals to retailer buying teams, and elevating product development to focus on market trends, consumer data and purchase decision drivers.Her impressive repertoire of prior roles have included Director of Private Brands for Pet Supplies Plus, Global Sourcing Manager for Cannatron, Marketing Manager for Singh Management, Marketing Director for Greenlite360, and Product Manager for HoMedics LLC.Betsy's areas of expertise encompass a wide range of skills, including vendor management, budget analysis and management, and vendor contract negotiation. She excels in executive leadership, CRM database management, and project management. Additionally, Betsy is proficient in external business development, brand strategy, and lead source generation. Her global sourcing expertise, fluency in Mandarin Chinese, and strong proficiency in Microsoft Office further enhance her capabilities in these areas.Earlier, Betsy held marketing leadership positions, including Marketing Manager at Waltonwood at Twelve Oaks and Marketing Director at Personal Care Products LLC, following her success as a Sourcing Manager at the same company.She began her career at HoMedics LLC, where she advanced from Administrative Assistant to Product Manager, contributing to private brand initiatives for major retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS. These experiences laid the foundation for her expertise in managing complex product lifecycles and developing high-performing consumer brands.Before embarking on her career path, Betsy Weakland graduated from Kalamazoo College with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, Chinese language, and culture.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Weakland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2024, she was honored as IAOTP's Top Director of Private Brands. She will receive her latest award, Empowered Woman of the Year, at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC. Her other honors include recognition from Who's Who Women of Influence from Marquis Who's Who and Leading Retail Pet Executive 2023.Looking back, Betsy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. In the future, Betsy Weakland plans to continue her success with SmileDirectClub, striving to contribute to the company's growth.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/betsy-weakland-04060930 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 