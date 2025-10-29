Exceptional Judicial Branch Employees Recognized During Awards Celebration

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke presented Judicial Branch Recognition Awards to individuals and team members on October 28, 2025, during the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s 17th annual recognition event.

The Employee Recognition Committee selected 12 individuals and one team from the nominations submitted. Candidates for the awards were chosen and nominated by their supervisors and colleagues in their courts and probation offices. The program aims to recognize the ongoing dedication by court and probation employees, acknowledge exemplary contributions, and encourage employee commitment.

In opening the ceremony, Chief Justice Funke noted, “Sometimes the general public thinks of government as a machine made up of cogs, and of the Judicial Branch as a collection of detached decision makers somewhere far away. But in reality, government is made up of regular people who have committed their lives to serving others.”

Employees were honored by members of the Nebraska Supreme Court, along with State Court Administrator Corey Steel, and State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter outlining the individual contributions of each award recipient. The awards are the highest honor given by the Nebraska Supreme Court, recognizing meritorious performance by court and probation employees in the Nebraska Judicial System. There are over 1,800 employees in the judicial system in court and probation offices statewide.

Award Recipients for 2025 include:

Employee of the Year

• Scott Lord, Problem-Solving Court Officer, Sarpy County

Outstanding County Court Staff

• Megan Perkins, Buffalo County Court

Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate

• Annette Shafer, Lincoln County Court

Outstanding Administrative Employee

• Jordan Hernandez, IT JUSTICE Business Analyst

Outstanding Clerk of the District Court (The Marjorie Schaffer Memorial Award)

• Wendy Dethlefs, Hamilton County District Court

Outstanding County Court Supervisor

• Theo Raumaker, Douglas County Court

Outstanding Probation Support Staff (The Jean Miller Memorial Award)

• Jeanine Hrdlicka, District 5 (Wahoo)

Outstanding Probation Officer (The LaDonna Snell Memorial Award)

• Kasey Stallbaum, District 2 (Bellevue)

Outstanding Probation Supervisor (The Bob Keller Memorial Award)

• Ashley Laux, District 2 (Bellevue)

Diversity Leadership

• Kathleen Valle, Language Access

Outstanding Customer Service

• Kari Corkle, Language Access

Innovation Award

• Sarah Acri, District 4A

Outstanding Team

• Court Improvement Project: Deb VanDyke-Ries, Theresa Cusic, Mary Pat Coe, Stephanie Volkmer and Traci Webber

Back row: Corey Steel, Kasey Stallbaum, Scott Lord, Ashley Laux, Mary Pat Coe, Stephanie Volkmer, Theresa Cusic, Deb VanDyke-Ries, Kari Corkle, and Gene Cotter.

Front row: Annette Shafer, Sarah Acri, Megan Perkins, Jeanine Hrdlicka, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, Wendy Dethlefs, Jordan Hernandez, Traci Webber, Theo Raumaker, and Kathleen Valle.