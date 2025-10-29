Free Wheelchair Mission’s Miracle of Mobility Raises $2.3 million, Transforming 24,000 Lives Worldwide

President and Founder, Don Schoendorfer, CEO, Nuka Hart, and Host, Candace Cameron Bure Host Candace Cameron Bure Presenting GEN 4 JOY Wheelchair on Stage Host Candace Cameron Bure, CEO, Nuka Hart, President and Founder, Don Schoendorfer, and Guest, CEO of Hospital El Buen Samaritano, Moisés Sifren

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian organization that has provided more than 1.5 million wheelchairs worldwide, recently completed their 22nd annual Miracle of Mobility events. Between September and October, in-person and virtual gatherings raised $2.3 million, providing free wheelchairs and the transforming gift of mobility to 24,000 individuals living with disabilities in developing countries.Orange County’s Miracle of Mobility took place on the evening of September 4, 2025, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA, where Emmy Award nominee, New York Times bestselling author, and “Full House” and “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure returned for the 2nd year as the host. The event also marked the debut of Free Wheelchair Mission’s new GEN 4 JOY wheelchair—their breakthrough new design providing a durable, comfortable, flexible, and cost-efficient mobility device for people with disabilities in developing countries.“Having witnessed Free Wheelchair Mission’s work firsthand, I’m deeply moved by the transformative power each wheelchair brings—not only to the recipients but to their families and communities,” said Candace Cameron Bure. “It’s an honor to be involved with Miracle of Mobility and to help shine a light on this incredible organization that inspires me personally.”The Virtual Miracle of Mobility event followed on September 21, 2025. Hosted again by Bure and joined by the multi–Grammy Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY, this online event blended heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable musical performances. Hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the world tuned in to the livestream or replay to be part of Free Wheelchair Mission’s goal of bringing renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility.“It was a joy to be a part of Miracle of Mobility again this year,” said Luke Smallbone of for KING + COUNTRY. “Through their beautiful mission, Free Wheelchair Mission is bringing transformation to people around the world through the gift of mobility.”A third Miracle of Mobility event took place in Seattle, WA , on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Mercer Island Community & Event Center. The evening featured dinner, inspiring stories, and community support, all advancing Free Wheelchair Mission’s mission to provide wheelchairs to those in need.“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of everyone who joined us for Miracle of Mobility, whether in Orange County, Seattle, or virtually,” said Nuka Hart, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. “Thanks to our sponsors, donors, partners, and volunteers, thousands of individuals and their families will soon receive the life-transforming gift of mobility.”This year’s Miracle of Mobility events drew more than 600 in-person attendees, and more than 500,000 people viewed the virtual event.For more information about Free Wheelchair Mission, Miracle of Mobility, the new GEN 4 JOY wheelchair, or upcoming events, visit FreeWheelchairMission.org.###About Free Wheelchair Mission:Over the past 24 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org Miracle of Mobility: www.MiracleofMobility.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/freewheelchairmission Instagram: www.instagram.com/fwmission LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission YouTube: www.youtube.com/@FreeWheelchairMission TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@freewheelchairmission Brad Cooper949-529-1984bcooper@freewheelchairmission.orgMatt Jasper571-480-2367matthew.jasper@pinkston.co

