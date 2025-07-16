Candace Cameron Bure and for KING + COUNTRY Join Free Wheelchair Mission’s Miracle of Mobility

Miracle of Mobility Host: Candace Cameron Bure Virtual Musical Performance by for KING + COUNTRY

Events to Bring the Gift of Mobility to Thousands

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian nonprofit that has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to individuals in 95 developing countries, proudly announces its upcoming 2025 Miracle of Mobility events, featuring returning host Candace Cameron Bure hosting both virtual and Orange County events and a special musical performance by Grammy award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY at the virtual event.Candace Cameron Bure returns to host Orange County’s Miracle of Mobility, taking place Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. This inspiring evening will raise funds to provide life-transforming mobility solutions to those in need across developing countries. Candace Cameron Bure is an actress, producer, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author, best known as D.J. Tanner on Full House and Fuller House. She is also the CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises and Chief Creative Officer of Great American Media.“I’m honored to return as the host of Miracle of Mobility,” said Candace Cameron Bure. “I had the incredible opportunity to see the mission’s work firsthand, delivering wheelchairs to those in need and meeting some of the amazing individuals whose lives have been transformed. I look forward to sharing inspiring stories of hope, impact, and joy.”Bure will also host Virtual Miracle of Mobility, premiering Saturday, Sept. 21, 2025, which will feature a powerful musical performance by for KING + COUNTRY. The Grammy award-winning duo is returning to the virtual event for the third time, having first partnered with Free Wheelchair Mission for the inaugural livestream in 2020.“We believe in the power of compassion and community, and we’re excited to be part of this meaningful virtual event once again,” said for KING + COUNTRY singer Luke Smallbone. “It’s incredible to see what happens when people come together to lift others up, especially through something as life-changing as a wheelchair.”“We’re thrilled to bring together communities across the country for this year’s Miracle of Mobility events,” said Nuka Hart, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. “Each gathering is an opportunity to celebrate hope and make a real difference. Every dollar raised helps to provide someone with the gift of a wheelchair—unlocking freedom, independence, and new opportunities.”In addition to the Orange County and virtual events, a regional Miracle of Mobility gathering will take place in Seattle, Washington, on October 11, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT.Miracle of Mobility events will include inspiring music, interactive ways to participate, heartening messages from friends around the world, including opportunities to virtually meet wheelchair recipients, and other exciting surprises.Join the movement: RSVP for the virtual event, attend a regional gathering, host a watch party, or get tickets to the Orange County event at MiracleofMobility.org NOTE: for KING + COUNTRY will only be performing at the virtual event, not in Orange County, Seattle, or other in-person events.About Free Wheelchair Mission:Over the past 24 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Brad Cooper949-529-1984bcooper@freewheelchairmission.orgMatt Jasper(571) 480-2367matthew.jasper@pinkston.co

