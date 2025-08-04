Free Wheelchair Mission Unveils Groundbreaking GEN 4 JOY Wheelchair

New GEN 4 JOY in sizes XS to XXL Wasin in a Size Small GEN 4 JOY Wheelchair in Thailand Close-up of GEN 4 JOY Design

Innovative design expands mobility access worldwide, advancing Free Wheelchair Mission’s goal to serve individuals with disabilities in developing countries.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian nonprofit organization that has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to individuals in 95 developing countries, today announced improvements in comfort, durability, accessibility, and efficiency. Debuting more than a decade after the previous generation, GEN 4 JOY will begin distribution into Free Wheelchair Mission’s network in early 2026.In addition to improved comfort, enhanced posture support, easier transport, and an expanded size range spanning from XS to XXL, the new GEN 4 JOY is designed to be significantly more long-lasting than previous models. Based on internal testing, GEN 4 JOY’s lifespan is estimated to last up to twice as long as the previous GEN 2 and GEN 3 models. This longevity is vital for developing communities where repairs and replacements are difficult, ensuring that the gift of mobility is one that recipients can depend on for years to come.“GEN 4 JOY is the result of years of careful research and development,” said Nuka Hart, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. “GEN 4 JOY’s vast improvements in comfort, transport, durability, and accessibility for individuals without reliable mobility make every minute worthwhile. Sharing the gift of mobility is at the heart of our mission. We look forward to joyfully delivering these new wheelchairs and the increased mobility, independence, and freedom this new generation provides.”With its more modern design and robotics integrated into the factory production line, GEN 4 JOY also enables increased production efficiency and reduced costs for shipping wheelchairs internationally to all the countries the organization serves.In the development of the wheelchair, the organization enlisted the help of its partner, Invacare, a world-leading for-profit wheelchair manufacturer. Invacare collaborated with Free Wheelchair Mission on a pro bono basis to provide critical expertise, guidance, and testing of GEN 4 JOY, enabling it to serve even more individuals.“For Invacare to be part of the GEN 4 JOY development project has been incredibly rewarding for our team,” said Geoff Purtill, president and CEO of Invacare (Europe and Asia Pacific). “We have shared our expertise to develop a durable new wheelchair for people in developing countries. This kind of innovation demonstrates how designs can be developed through a collaborative approach. We are honored to support Free Wheelchair Mission, whose work transforms lives through the gift of mobility. Our shared commitment to serving people in remote communities by providing these essential wheelchairs allows us to help advance our joint aspiration to ensure that everyone who needs a wheelchair has one.”Free Wheelchair Mission will transition GEN 4 JOY across its entire partner network over the next three years. In the meantime, GEN 2 and GEN 3 wheelchairs, which have also had dozens of upgrades and improvements in recent years, will continue to uplift and provide mobility for tens of thousands of people each year.GEN 4 JOY will be formally unveiled in person at Free Wheelchair Mission’s Orange County Miracle of Mobility event on September 4. Hosted by actress, producer, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author, Candace Cameron Bure — best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on Full House and Fuller House — the event will raise funds to provide life-transforming mobility solutions to people in need in developing countries.For those who are unable to attend in person, Virtual Miracle of Mobility will also be hosted by Candace Cameron Bure on September 21, featuring a powerful message and a performance by GRAMMYAward-winning duo, for KING + COUNTRY.Learn more about the 2025 Miracle of Mobility events at MiracleofMobility.org.For more information about GEN 4 JOY and how Free Wheelchair Mission is impacting mobility solutions, please visit GEN4JOY.org.About Free Wheelchair Mission:Over the past 24 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Media Contacts:Brad Cooper(949) 529-1984bcooper@freewheelchairmission.orgMatt Jasper(571) 480-2367matthew.jasper@pinkston.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.