Denim Marketing Wins 12 OBIE Awards at 45th Annual Celebration

Denim Marketing Wins 12 OBIE Awards

Agency takes home 10 Gold and 2 Silver, earning honors in every category entered

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denim Marketing, a leading Atlanta-based agency specializing in strategic marketing for the homebuilding industry, proudly announces its success at the 45th Annual OBIE Awards, where the firm earned 10 Gold and 2 Silver OBIE Awards—winning in every category it entered.The prestigious awards, presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and its Sales and Marketing Council, recognize excellence in new home marketing, design and sales.“This year’s OBIEs are a true celebration of teamwork and creativity,” said Carol Morgan, Founder and President of Denim Marketing. “Winning across every category we entered, and seeing our campaigns for both our clients and our own brand recognized, speaks to the strength of our partnerships and the passion our team brings to every project.”Denim Marketing’s 2025 OBIE Awards include:GOLDCommunity Logo: Knight Walk at Howell StationAdvertising Campaign for a Builder/Developer, Budget Over $10K: Peachtree Residential Inventory CampaignAdvertising Campaign for an Associate, Budget Under $10K: Denim MarketingCommunity Website: Knight Walk at Howell StationEmail Marketing Message: Knight Walk at Howell StationSocial Media Campaign for a Builder/Developer: Ranch Cottages for RentSocial Media Campaign for an Associate: The Denim DifferenceBest Social Media Application for a Builder/Developer: Peachtree Residential InstagramBest Social Media Application for an Associate: Denim Marketing FacebookMarketing Director of the Year: Courtney StewartSILVERBest Marketing Campaign/Promotion for a Builder/Developer, Budget Under $10K: Knight Walk at Howell StationBest Marketing Campaign/Promotion for a Builder/Developer, Budget Over $10K: Peachtree Residential“Courtney’s recognition as Marketing Director of the Year is incredibly well deserved,” said Carol Morgan. “Her strategic insight, leadership and creative energy drive results for both our clients and our team every day. I couldn’t be prouder of the excellence she brings to Denim Marketing.”The Denim Marketing team also celebrates agency Creative Director Dina Gundersen, who developed the new OBIE Awards logo, unveiled at this year’s event — a fitting symbol of the awards’ ongoing evolution and creativity within the industry.“This recognition reflects the power of collaboration between our team and our clients,” said Courtney Stewart, Vice President of Client Services and recipient of the Marketing Director of the Year Gold OBIE. “Every campaign, from Knight Walk to Ranch Cottages for Rent, was designed to tell a story that connects, converts and builds lasting brand equity.”Organized by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council and the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, the prestigious OBIE Awards celebrate sales and marketing excellence within the Atlanta new home construction industry.Denim Marketing creates award-winning work for build-to-rent developers, custom home builders, trade associations, spec home builders, master-planned developers, active adult developers, condos, real estate podcasts, real estate technology, private lenders and others.About Denim MarketingWhether stonewashed, faded, or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to fit each client’s unique needs. Founded in 1999, the agency specializes in public relations, blogging, social media, email marketing, creative campaigns and branding for builders, developers, lenders and real estate professionals across the Southeast. Denim Marketing is known for delivering a comfortable fit, strong relationships and measurable results.Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or visit www.DenimMarketing.com

