B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Meaningful Morning of Hands-on Service, Community Impact & Giving Back on Mitzvah Day

Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program B'nai Torah Congregation Volunteers Sharon Burns packing Bags of Hope with tuna and crackers to be given to the homeless Bags of Hope Packaging Food, Socks and Meals are Distributed in East Boca Raton to the food insecure

The Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program’s Mitzvah Day Will Be Held on Sunday, November 16, 2025 and is Open to the Entire Community

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, together with its Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program, proudly announces Mitzvah Day on Sunday, November 16, 2025 in Boca Raton. This meaningful morning offers opportunities for all ages (and interests) to make a difference through acts of kindness, compassion, and community connection.WHEN: Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.WHERE: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FLDETAILS: Open to the entire community, Mitzvah Day invites participants of all ages to join in a morning of giving back. The event will feature refreshments, music, and a live DJ to keep the energy and enthusiasm high throughout the day.VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDE:-Health & Wellness: Blood drive with OneBlood and bone marrow registration with Gift of Life-Comfort & Care: Crafts for cancer patients with Sharsheret, blanket-making for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and Shabbat care packages for Trustbridge-Community Support: Food insecurity projects with Meals with Meaning and Broward Partnership, Thanksgiving basket packing with Boca Helping Hands, and sneaker cleaning with In Jacob’s Shoes-Creativity & Compassion: Flower arranging for seniors with Petals with a Purpose, building bird feeders with the Mirochnick Religious School, toy-making for Shih Tzu Rescue, movie kits for Ronald McDonald House, and painting kindness rocks with Pandora’s Kids-Inclusion & Inspiration: Storytelling with PJ Library and The Be Books, inclusive fitness demonstrations with MyFitSpectrum, and troop care packages, letter-writing, and flag restoration with MSAWIAdditionally, TeenLC and SeniorTech volunteers will be available to assist seniors and anyone in need of technology support. Happy Human will host a pop-up shop offering job interview attire and clothing for underserved children.REGISTER: Learn more and register at https://www.btcboca.org/mitzvah-day/ About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org About the Meryl & Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning & Chesed (TLC) Program The TLC Program of B’nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B’nai Torah’s official source for meaningful Mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in the community and throughout the world. A Mitzvah is any of the 613 commandments that Jewish people are encouraged to observe, and more generally refers to any good deed. The ‘Mitzvah of Tzedakah’ – giving to charity - is one of the most important and is a common component of synagogue life. At B’nai Torah, the commitment to acts of Mitzvot is a critically important focus. The TLC program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of Tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first founded in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship Mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.