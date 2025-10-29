Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Secu­ri­ty Cam­era Com­pa­ny for Poten­tial Ties to the Chi­nese Com­mu­nist Party

Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation against Lorex Technology Inc. (“Lorex”) for potentially selling cameras from a system associated with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”). 

“Texans should never have to worry that the devices protecting their homes could be tied to foreign adversaries,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Any company that gives the CCP a foothold in American life will face the full force of Texas law.” 

Lorex, founded in 1991, was acquired by Dahua, a Chinese company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, in 2012 and later sold to Taiwan-based Skywatch in 2022. However, reports indicate that Dahua continues to supply key components for Lorex cameras, raising concerns given that the U.S. Department of War has designated Dahua as a “Chinese military company.” Additionally, both the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Federal Communications Commission have placed restrictions on Dahua’s products due to national security risks. Despite this, Lorex cameras remain available for purchase by Texas consumers through major retailers like Amazon and Costco.

The Office of the Attorney General will be investigating whether Lorex is deceptively selling goods known to pose national security and privacy risks while representing them as secure, safe, and appropriate for residential use.

