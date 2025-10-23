Registration Opens for the 2026 National Child Nutrition Conference in Las Vegas

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 2,000 key stakeholders and professionals from the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program community will convene for a week of nutrition education and professional development at the 40th annual National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 13–17, 2026.Attendees from sponsoring organizations, State and federal agencies, early childhood education programs, child care centers, Head Start programs, family child care homes, adult care centers, tribal organizations, food banks, schools, anti-hunger and partner organizations and more will gather to network, learn and collaborate in advancing the shared mission of expanding access to nutritious meals for children and adults in care.With more than 150 hours of training and over 180 presenters, NCNC 2026 will feature a wide range of workshops, featured sessions, and networking opportunities. Participants can expect programming focused on the latest research and best practices in child nutrition, strategies for strengthening program operations, and insights into how the CACFP and SFSP are nourishing communities nationwide.The 2026 conference also marks a milestone year—celebrating 40 years of the National CACFP Association serving and supporting the child nutrition community. Attendees will have opportunities to reflect on the program’s history, recognize its impact, and look ahead to the future of child and adult nutrition initiatives.Previous attendees have praised the conference for its breadth of training and professional value. One NCNC 2025 attendee shared, “The conference provided so many practical sessions with tools and strategies I could immediately apply in my program. I left feeling inspired and equipped.”Another participant added, “Networking with others in CACFP helped me see how our work fits into the larger picture of improving food access. It’s motivating to know we’re part of something that makes a difference nationwide.”The conference website includes an up-to-date list of educational sessions, a schedule of events, and a directory of speakers and exhibitors. Both onsite and virtual registration options are available, offering attendees flexibility to participate live or access sessions on demand through May 15, 2026.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

