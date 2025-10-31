Technomic releases 2026 trend predictions for U.S. foodservice market

Technomic’s industry experts have published forecasted trends for 2026 to support U.S. foodservice professionals in preparing for what's to come

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic released its latest forecast, spotlighting expert-backed foodservice trend predictions for 2026. In the coming year, a continuing struggle for labor will become even more intense, as policy, economic, lifestyle and demographic factors conspire to reduce the available labor pool and increase costs.“Labor pool trends are not in the foodservice industry’s favor, with participation down year over year, as well as accommodations and foodservice wages up,” says Technomic. “Additionally, more intense scrutiny on unauthorized immigration will continue to have an impact, as these individuals represent roughly 8% of leisure and hospitality employment.”Labor shortages will not dampen forthcoming exciting menu and technology trends, however. With AI the talk of the town across industries, foodservice is no different. In the next year, technologies that can improve customer service, streamline operations and make day-to-date decision-making more efficient will take center stage. Over the next 12 months, expect operators to use AI to assist with predictive customer insights analytics, staff scheduling and inventory tracking.More U.S. trend highlights:The Skinny on GLP-1s—With the popularity of GLP-1s, expect reimagined weight loss-friendly offerings, such as smaller portions and craveable fare with healthful additionsThe Next Swicy: Swavory—Operators will re-explore flavor mashups of sweet and savory in new ways, such as miso caramelAuthenticity Becomes Imperative—As brands navigate the paradox of modernizing while preserving brand identity, authenticity will define successful restaurant evolution in 2026Cannabis: From Vice to Vogue—Expanded legalization and normalization of cannabis use is posing a threat to alcohol sales, but may open the door for restaurants to develop THC-infused offeringsFast Casual’s Boom Hits the Brakes—After years of growth, fast casual is slowing with growth increasingly difficult, as the segment hits maturityRead about the latest U.S. trends on Technomic’s website: technomic.com/2026-US-Foodservice-Trends About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.