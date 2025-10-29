Shyo Koshy selected as Top Global Workforce Solutions Leader of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shyo Koshy, Award Winning Manpower Solutions Leader and Executive Director, was recently selected as Top Global Workforce Solutions Leader of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades in the industry, Mr. Koshy has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Koshy is an Award-Winning Manpower Solutions Champion and has established a reputation as a visionary leader in manpower solutions and large-scale staffing initiatives. For more than 17 years, he has been at the forefront of workforce transformation, consistently delivering exceptional results across the UAE and GCC.Currently serving as Executive Director at the region’s market leader in workforce solutions, Mr. Koshy drives strategic growth, spearheads acquisitions, and champions operational excellence. He oversees business transformation initiatives that have set new benchmarks in the industry.Previously, as Business Head at Innovations Group, Mr. Koshy was instrumental in launching and scaling the Abu Dhabi office from the ground up. Personally hand-picking each team member, he grew topline revenue to AED 300 million and expanded the outsourced workforce to 2,500 employees, with total Group strength at 11000. Under his leadership, the team successfully sourced and placed over 10,000 professionals across critical sectors—all under Innovations payroll.From his early days as a Business Development Manager to his current strategic leadership role, Mr. Koshy has developed a nuanced approach to key account management, business acquisition, and team building. He has cultivated a robust professional network, ensuring that clients’ staffing needs are consistently surpassed.Before joining Innovations Group UAE, Mr. Koshy was associated with the Info Edge Group, where he worked with Naukri.com in India and later with Naukrigulf.com. He was entrusted with the responsibility of expanding the Naukrigulf.com client base in the Abu Dhabi region. His consistent success played a key role in establishing a strong market presence for the platform in the UAE.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to operations and executive management, business development, recruiting, retail and commercial banking, finance, risk management, negotiations, and training.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Koshy earned his Masters in Commerce from MSU as well as a MBA in Marketing from Newport University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Koshy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Koshy and his Abu Dhabi team have been recognized with several prestigious client awards in 2016, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. In 2024, he was personally honored with the Top Staffing Excellence Leader Award. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Global Workforce Solutions Leader of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Koshy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Koshy attributes his success to his discipline, resilience, and adaptability, which were developed through sports. His approach to leadership mirrors the same determination he brings to every finish line, marked by clarity of purpose, high energy, and a commitment to continuous growth. When not working, he enjoys participating in endurance sports such as Spartan races, marathons and ski runs as well as skydiving and ziplining. In addition, he is a competitive badminton player. To those aspiring to build meaningful careers, Mr. Koshy offers a message rooted in experience and integrity: Success isn’t about titles, it’s about consistency, curiosity, and character. Staying hungry to learn, showing up when it’s tough, and building genuine relationships are the pillars of long-term achievement. In any industry, adaptability and attitude are often more powerful than credentials.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shyo-koshy-1a843531/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

