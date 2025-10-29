Dr. Dawn Renee Darnell Selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award by IAOTP

Dr. Dawn Renee Darnell will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is pleased to announce that Dr. Dawn Renee Darnell has been selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe Award is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male dominated industries. These women thrive off the success of others and they empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Dawn Renee Darnell has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Dr. Dawn Renee Darnell will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in her industries, Dr. Darnell has clearly established herself as an expert in multiple industries. She has had art exhibits at Art Basel-Miami, Florida; Basel, Switzerland; at Expo Metro in New York Times Square; Art Basel Miami; Barcelona, Spain; New York Pier 36; in Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami; and in galleries in Zug, Zurich, and Geneva Switzerland; Venice, Italy; Berlin, Germany; Palma, Spain; Athens, Greece; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Milan, Italy; Hong Kong and in the United States.Dawn is a globally recognized photographer. She has won 72 international photography awards and many local and state awards. Her images have been published on National Geographic and Smithsonian's website, and in calendars, in books, on book covers, in yearbooks, newspapers, advertisements, zoos, KOA pamphlets, sympathy cards, business cards, websites, used as logos, and sold in Galleries. She has also won an AVA Digital Award, a Communicator Award, and two Hermes Creative Awards.She has been a board member for five non-profit organizations, a New Mexico Delegate, a campaign manager for U.S. Congress, and a Loan Signing Notary. A private Montessori teacher for 21 years and a Montessori principal. Dr. Darnell was also Head Director of Home Life and School of a boarding school, a houseparent, a Special Olympics Coach, a volunteer coordinator overseeing 200+ volunteers, and a Certified Trauma-Informed Coach with 120 credit hours.She's an author and owner of publishing company, A Desert Dawn. Her six published books, which have won 101 book awards so far.Dr. Darnell’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to writing, art, photography, philanthropy, and volunteerism.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Darnell has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. In her most recent selection, she was picked for The Empowered Woman Award. In 2025, she was awarded Top Author and Photographer of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.In addition to her career, Dawn Renee and her husband Jim have a ministry in the Ivory Coast, West Africa, supplying French Bibles, musical instruments, building churches and homes for pastors, and paying for seminary tuition, weddings, and funerals. She is an Ordained Minister and a disaster relief chaplain. She won the 2024 Communitas Award for Philanthropy - Community Service for Funding the Ministry in Ivory Coast, Africa.Looking back, Ms. Darnell attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, Ms. Darnell is looking to launch her national skin care company, Hollyn Renee Skincare.For more information please visit: https://www.adesertdawn.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

