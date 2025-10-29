Melone Hatley, P.C. Named #3 Fastest-Growing Law Firm in the Nation by Law Firm 500

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to announce that Melone Hatley, P.C. has been ranked #3 among the nation’s fastest growing law firms on the 2025 Law Firm 500 list, recognizing an impressive 1060% growth rate over the past three years.The Law Firm 500 Awards honor firms across the United States that have achieved extraordinary growth through strategic vision, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. This recognition reflects Melone Hatley’s continued expansion across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, and its unwavering focus on helping families navigate life’s most challenging transitions with compassionate counsel.Key Highlights of Our Ranking:- The 2025 Law Firm 500 ranking reflects Melone Hatley, P.C.’s continued commitment to growth, innovation, and client-focused excellence across all areas of practice:- Ranking #3 overall on the 2025 Award Honorees list- Growth rate: 1060%- Practice areas: Family law, divorce, child custody/support, asset division, estate planning/trusts- Geographic reach: Serving clients across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas“This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and teamwork of everyone at Melone Hatley,” said Rebecca Melone, Owner and Managing Partner. “Our success is built on trust – the trust our clients place in us to guide them through some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and the trust we have in each other to uphold our firm’s values of excellence, empathy, and service.”Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley added, “Earning a top ranking among the fastest-growing firms in the country is an honor, but it’s also a reflection of our purpose. Growth only has meaning when it allows us to serve more people and make a difference in the communities where we live and work.”About the Law Firm 500 Awards:Now it its eighth year, the Law Firm 500 Awards honor the fastest-growing law firms in the United States based on verified gross revenue growth over a three-year period. The recognition celebrates firms that are redefining success in the legal industry through leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to client service.For the full list of honorees, visit www.lawfirm500.com About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family and estate law firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services in divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

