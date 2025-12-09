Melone Hatley, P.C. Selected as an Honoree for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia

Being named one of Virginia’s Best Places to Work is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our team” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner of Melone Hatley P.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Business has named Melone Hatley, P.C. as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia, an honor recognizing organizations across the Commonwealth that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational excellence.“The Best Places to Work in Virginia know what it takes to create a workplace that results in teamwork and excellence. They put their employees’ welfare first, creating a positive environment for all,” said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business. “We at Virginia Business are pleased to join with Best Companies Group in recognizing these outstanding organizations.”The annual awards, presented in partnership with Best Companies Group, evaluate organizations of all sizes across Virginia and highlight those that model the very best in employee-centered leadership. To qualify, companies must have at least 15 employees, be in business for at least one year, and meet other strict criteria.“Being named one of Virginia’s Best Places to Work is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our team,” said Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner of Melone Hatley, P.C. “We have grown across four states, opened new offices, and expanded our services, but throughout that growth, our commitment has remained the same – to cultivate a workplace where people feel valued, respected, and supported. This recognition affirms that our culture isn’t just words we speak – it's a lived experience.”The selection for the Best Places to Work list is based on a rigorous two-part assessment conducted by Best Companies Group. This includes an extensive review of workplace policies, practices, and demographics (25% of the total score) as well as a confidential employee survey measuring employee satisfaction, engagement, and overall experience (75% of the total score). The combined results determine the top-ranking employers each year.Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C., added, “We built our firm believing that when you invest in your people, exceptional client service naturally follows. Our attorneys, paralegals, intake specialists – our entire team – contribute to this culture rooted not only in compassionate legal representation but continual learning and support. We’re honored that our team feels proud to work here, and we’re committed to making each year better than the last.”Honorees will be formally recognized at the awards celebration held on March 31, 2026, at the Hilton Short Pump in Richmond. Final rankings will be published in the April 2026 issue of Virginia Business.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family and estate law firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services in divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

