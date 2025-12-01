Ten Melone Hatley, P.C. Attorneys Recognized in CoVaBiz Magazine Top Lawyers 2026 List

This is meaningful work, and our team exemplifies the hard work that goes into serving our clients each and every day.” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., a leading family law and estate planning firm serving clients across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, is proud to announce that CoVaBiz Magazine has named ten of its attorneys to the prestigious Top Lawyers 2026 list. This annual peer-nominated recognition honors attorneys who demonstrate outstanding professional achievement, legal excellence, and a strong reputation in their practice areas.The honorees include: Rebecca Melone (Founder and Owner), Charles Hatley (CEO), Sloan Lambert (Litigation Attorney), Madeline Loving (Litigation Attorney), Darley Twiddy (Litigation Attorney), William Wilkinson (Office Managing Attorney, Virginia Beach), Mike Piluso (Lead Litigator), Julia Stitely (Litigation Attorney), Erik McCauley (Managing Attorney, Virginia Offices), Christa Adkins (Lead Litigator).“This recognition is an incredible honor because it comes directly from our peers in the legal community,” said Rebecca Melone, Founder and Owner. “It reflects not only the high level of legal skill in our firm but also our unwavering commitment to client service, integrity, and innovative advocacy. I am extraordinarily proud of the team we’ve built and the work we do for our clients. This is meaningful work, and our team exemplifies the hard work that goes into serving our clients each and every day. “CoVaBiz Magazine’s Top Lawyers list is compiled through peer-to-peer nominations across Coastal Virginia’s legal community. Attorneys are nominated based on their professional accomplishments, dedication to their clients, and reputation for ethical practice and leadership within the profession.“As a firm, we're driven by a deep sense of responsibility to every client we serve,” added Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C. “To see so many of our attorneys honored only reinforces that our culture of purpose-driven law and our adherence to our core values is not only working. It’s being recognized by other attorneys we respect. This recognition only inspires us to keep raising the bar for our compassionate brand of legal representation and client care we practice across every community we serve.”With nine offices across four states, Melone Hatley, P.C. continues to expand its presence and reputation as a trusted leader in family law and estate planning.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family and estate law firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services in divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.