Melone Hatley, P.C. Named One of the 2025 Best Places to Work: Law Firms

VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, a premier family law and estate planning firm with offices across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work: Law Firms, a prestigious honor awarded by Bridgetower Media and Best Companies Group.This annual recognition highlights firms that demonstrate exceptional commitment to workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational values. Firms selected for this list are recognized for going above and beyond in creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to deliver outstanding client service.“Being named one of the Best Places to Work is a reflection of the people who make our firm what it is,” said Rebecca Melone, Owner and Founder of Melone Hatley, P.C. “We are incredibly proud of this recognition, but even more proud of the organization we’ve built together.”The Best Places to Work: Law Firms list will be officially published on November 4, 2025, on Bridgetower Media’s Business of Law Digest website and featured in regional publications across the country.This honor comes as Melone Hatley, P.C. continues to expand its footprint and invest in its team. The firm’s growth into multiple states has been guided by its mission of providing compassionate yet assertive legal representation in family law and estate planning, while fostering an internal culture where attorneys and staff thrive both personally and professionally.“This award is an achievement we share as a team,” added Melone. “It validates that our mission and values aren’t just words on paper. They're lived out each day by our attorneys, paralegals, and staff who make a difference for our clients and communities.”About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family and estate law firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services in divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

