Texas Concrete Products Association and AmeriTex Pipe & Products Inspire Future Engineers at Annual College Day Event

The Texas Concrete Products Association, in partnership with AmeriTex Pipe & Products, proudly hosted its 4th annual College Day at AmeriTex’s Conroe campus.

It’s inspiring to see students excited about the future of infrastructure. We’re proud to invest in these future leaders and to show them the role our industry plays in strengthening communities.” — Dylan Lorenz

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Concrete Products Association (TCPA), in partnership with AmeriTex Pipe & Products, proudly hosted its fourth annual College Day event at AmeriTex’s Conroe campus—continuing a shared mission to educate and inspire the next generation of engineers.This year’s event brought together 60 students from five universities and three local high schools for an immersive, behind-the-scenes look at concrete manufacturing and infrastructure engineering in action. The day began with a warm welcome and breakfast, followed by guided tours through all three AmeriTex facilities: Pipe and Box, Steel Mesh, and Precast.Students had the rare opportunity to see large-scale production in motion, ask questions directly to experts, and engage with the real-world applications of materials science, design, and civil engineering.“We believe the best engineers are those who understand how things are made,” said Patrick Tarlton, Executive Director of the Texas Concrete Products Association. “Events like this connect classroom learning to the real work of building Texas’ infrastructure, and we’re proud to help spark that curiosity and understanding.”Following the tours, students and team members gathered for lunch, featuring Chick-fil-A, and participated in an open Q&A session. The event brought together 30 AmeriTex employees, including several hourly team members who kept production running to demonstrate live operations.Special thanks were extended to Plant Managers Don Ellen, Patrick Kownack, and Rudolpho McGovern, whose leadership and planning made the event possible.The participating schools included:Texas Southern UniversityUT Tyler Houston Engineering CenterPrairie View A&M UniversityLone Star CollegeUniversity of Houston–DowntownCollege Park High SchoolConroe High SchoolOak Ridge High SchoolAll high school participants were part of the Academy of Science and Technology (AST), an advanced STEM program fostering early engineering and scientific exploration.“It’s inspiring to see so many students excited about the future of infrastructure,” said Dylan Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer of AmeriTex Pipe & Products. “We’re proud to invest in these future leaders and to show them the vital role our industry plays in strengthening communities.”This annual event reflects TCPA and AmeriTex’s ongoing commitment to education, workforce development, and community engagement. Both organizations remain dedicated to supporting young engineers through hands-on experiences that blend curiosity, collaboration, and innovation.About the Texas Concrete Products Association (TCPA)The TCPA represents Texas’ concrete pipe and precast producers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Its mission is to advance the industry through education, advocacy, and collaboration—building the foundation for sustainable infrastructure and engineering excellence across the state.About AmeriTex Pipe & ProductsAmeriTex Pipe & Products is a Texas-based manufacturer of reinforced concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast products, serving as a key partner in infrastructure development across the region. The company is committed to innovation, quality, and investing in the next generation of industry leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.