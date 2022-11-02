Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,382 in the last 365 days.

Growing Fast - Apricot Lane Opens 100th store

A female business owner in front of her new Apricot Lane Boutique on grand opening

A successful grand opening for the new Apricot Lane Boutique owner

Only 16% of all franchises have over 100 stores

Women are embracing franchise ownership more than ever, and we’re proud this milestone celebrates 100 women who have followed their passion for fashion and realized their dream.”
— Patrick Stewart, CEO
FAIRFIELD, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise, the leading women’s fashion franchise, celebrates the 100th boutique opening on a wave of 40% growth this year, proving that apparel retail and franchise ownership are in high demand.

“Women are embracing franchise ownership more than ever, and we’re proud they are selecting Apricot Lane Boutique as their top choice. This milestone celebrates 100 women who have followed their passion for fashion and realized their dream,” said Patrick Stewart, CEO.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2019, women-owned over 35% of all franchises. But that trend has been shifting upward, with the most recent report from Women in Franchising showing over the past two years 41% of all new franchises opened were owned by women.

“Each boutique owner curates their own fashion inventory to serve their local customer base. It’s an exciting journey working to ensure our owners have priority access to the latest fashions and brands. I’m proud to be part of a franchise that supports the growth of local communities across the country,” said Darcie Reeping, the Senior Director of Merchandising for Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise.

Chris Lanning, President, added, “I want to thank our franchisees, the vendor community, and all of our partners for their ongoing commitment to ensuring women fashion customers proclaim Apricot Lane Boutique as their favorite place to shop.”

In celebration of their franchise owners’ accomplishments, the parent company will be releasing stories of individual female franchisees on their social media accounts through the rest of 2022.

Patrick Stewart
Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise
+1 (805) 705-6522
Patrick@ApricotLaneUSA.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

New owner describes her store

You just read:

Growing Fast - Apricot Lane Opens 100th store

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.