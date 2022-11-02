Growing Fast - Apricot Lane Opens 100th store
Only 16% of all franchises have over 100 stores
Women are embracing franchise ownership more than ever, and we’re proud this milestone celebrates 100 women who have followed their passion for fashion and realized their dream.”FAIRFIELD, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise, the leading women’s fashion franchise, celebrates the 100th boutique opening on a wave of 40% growth this year, proving that apparel retail and franchise ownership are in high demand.
— Patrick Stewart, CEO
“Women are embracing franchise ownership more than ever, and we’re proud they are selecting Apricot Lane Boutique as their top choice. This milestone celebrates 100 women who have followed their passion for fashion and realized their dream,” said Patrick Stewart, CEO.
According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2019, women-owned over 35% of all franchises. But that trend has been shifting upward, with the most recent report from Women in Franchising showing over the past two years 41% of all new franchises opened were owned by women.
“Each boutique owner curates their own fashion inventory to serve their local customer base. It’s an exciting journey working to ensure our owners have priority access to the latest fashions and brands. I’m proud to be part of a franchise that supports the growth of local communities across the country,” said Darcie Reeping, the Senior Director of Merchandising for Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise.
Chris Lanning, President, added, “I want to thank our franchisees, the vendor community, and all of our partners for their ongoing commitment to ensuring women fashion customers proclaim Apricot Lane Boutique as their favorite place to shop.”
In celebration of their franchise owners’ accomplishments, the parent company will be releasing stories of individual female franchisees on their social media accounts through the rest of 2022.
Patrick Stewart
Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise
+1 (805) 705-6522
Patrick@ApricotLaneUSA.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
New owner describes her store