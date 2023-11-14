Eontes® Enhances Aras Manufacturing Process Planning for Leading Federally Funded Research and Development Center
Eontes Mobile App Provides Flexibility to FabricationCORSICANA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eontes® Corporation, an Aras Systems Integrator Partner, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its enhanced solution for the Aras Manufacturing Process Planning (MPP) application at a leading federally funded research and development center (FFRDC ). Eontes’ innovative solution addresses the FFRDC-specific needs that require structured assembly operations and synchronized part data throughout assembly processes.
The new functionality enables the FFRDC to expand the benefits of the Aras Innovator® platform with value-added features and functionality created in the Aras MPP. To further deliver value and add mobility to Aras MPP, the Eontes mobile app provides flexible access to digital content, improving ease of use while working across myriad workspaces.
“Our new Aras MPP capabilities for the FFRDC and companion mobile app extend their digital thread and bring ease of use, convenience, and flexibility to the shop floor,” said Mike Flores, principal, Eontes. “We see Aras MPP as the complete solution meeting their needs to digitize assembly instructions, accurately collect execution data, and automate technical data package (TDP) creation, ensuring that the system build—design and physical part reconciliation—is accurately captured.“
The FFRDC worked with Eontes as its system integrator to add Aras MPP to its operations. Eontes connected complex and disparate information sources while adding transparency between the assembly, test, and integration processes.
“With the Aras MPP go-live, we now have improved efficiency through digitized product assembly instructions, simplified handoffs between departments, integrated data exchange with legacy systems and real-time access to information. The value of these enhancements will enable us to further extend our models-based enterprise initiative and further leverage the capabilities of Aras MPP,” said the digital transformation leader at the FFRDC.
“Eontes’ value-added solution for Aras Manufacturing Process Planning enables this FFRDC to create, execute and manage their assembly, integration and test procedures,” said Rob McAveney, CTO at Aras. “With the addition of a flexible mobile interface, the interaction between the assembly technician and MPP is simplified while working across diverse workspaces, from offices to the shop floor. We are proud to support customer projects with Aras MPP and bring mobility to support the digital thread.”
Eontes is a strategic solution provider that enables enterprises to maximize the value of their investments in digital transformation and product lifecycle management technology. Eontes simplifies complex environments, providing transparency across the digital domain and physical world, resulting in client value, profit, efficiency, and quality. We call this Digital2Physical2Value. Follow Eontes on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more about our Aras capabilities at www.eontes.com/aras.
Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications for designing, building, and operating complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan use the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com.
