USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application for EB5AN’s Rocky River Loan 2 Rural EB-5 Project

Form I-956F approval means that the project’s documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to share that USCIS has approved the Form I-956F exemplar application for its Rocky River Loan 2 rural EB-5 project “This marks the second Form I-956F approval for the Rocky River project,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “USCIS approval provides EB-5 investors with the assurance that the project has been thoroughly reviewed and deemed compliant with the EB-5 program’s requirements.”The I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has reviewed and accepted all project documentation, including its rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) designation, job-creation methodology, and loan repayment guaranty. These approvals collectively reinforce that the project satisfies the rigorous standards of the EB-5 program under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).Silverman added, “Now, with I-956F approval, the project’s immigration risk to EB-5 investors is significantly reduced. As long as an EB-5 investor in Rocky River is admissible into the United States and can prove a legal source of funds, he or she should receive a Green Card.”Under the RIA, regional centers must file Form I-956F before the project receives any EB-5 investments. The I-956F must be approved by USCIS before the project’s EB-5 investors can receive approval of their Form I-526E petitions.“Rocky River’s I-956F approval is yet another milestone in our history of USCIS-approved projects under the RIA,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN. “We are proud of our perfect track record of EB-5 compliance. With Rocky River Loan 2 now approved, our EB-5 investors can invest with confidence, knowing that USCIS has reviewed and accepted the project as compliant.”Rocky River is a single-family home age-restricted, 55+ active adult community with amenities about 45 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina. Construction is well underway, with site infrastructure for the initial phase largely complete and vertical construction of model homes progressing.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 2,700 investors from 70+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.