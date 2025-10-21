EB5AN Launches New EB-5 Offering for Investors Affected by Failed Projects or Regional Center Terminations

EB5AN Offers Lifeline for Investors Impacted by Failed EB-5 Projects.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN has introduced a new EB-5 investment opportunity designed specifically for investors affected by failed projects or terminated regional centers. This single-family home development in Florida offers a compliant reinvestment pathway that allows investors to preserve their eligibility under existing EB-5 petitions and continue their U.S. immigration process without having to restart from the beginning.In recent months, USCIS has issued a growing number of Notices of Regional Center Termination to investors whose sponsoring centers failed to comply with the integrity requirements established under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Many investors impacted by these terminations now face potential denial of their I-829 petitions unless they take timely corrective action. Under current USCIS guidance, affected investors may demonstrate that their original investment still meets EB-5 program requirements, affiliate with a new compliant regional center, or reinvest their funds into a new qualifying enterprise under their existing petition.“For many investors, the prospect of restarting the entire EB-5 process can feel impossible,” said Sam Silverman, Managing Partner of EB5AN. “Our goal is to offer a secure reinvestment vehicle that preserves the investor’s original immigration timeline.”The new EB5AN offering is a loan investment in a single-family home development in Florida. More than 100 homes have already been sold, and construction is nearly halfway complete. Because of its advanced stage of development, the project offers investors a heightened degree of certainty and reduced execution risk compared with earlier-stage offerings. To date, the project has already created more than 500 EB-5–eligible jobs, ensuring that each investor’s job-creation requirement will be fully satisfied upon investment. The EB-5 loan is further secured by a repayment guaranty from a large U.S. real estate holdings company and structured in full compliance with EB-5 program standards.Investors whose regional centers have been terminated or whose projects failed to generate sufficient jobs face significant risk of petition denial if no remedial action is taken. EB5AN’s reinvestment offering allows qualified investors to amend their original EB-5 petitions, preserving their previously accrued time and progress while ensuring continued compliance with the program’s job-creation and sustainment requirements.EB5AN developed this offering in direct response to the surge in regional center terminations and project failures that have followed the implementation of the RIA. “Investors facing disruption don’t need another typical EB-5 investment,” said Mike Schoenfeld, Managing Partner of EB5AN. “They need a structure that addresses the specific challenges of job creation, sustainment, and regional center sponsorship under their original EB-5 petition. That’s exactly what this project was built for.”Investors whose prior EB-5 projects failed to create sufficient jobs, returned funds prematurely, or whose sponsoring regional center was terminated still have options to maintain their immigration eligibility. EB5AN’s reinvestment solution offers a compliant, ready-to-deploy pathway that enables investors to continue their immigration journey under their original petition.Before making any decision, investors should consult with their immigration attorneys to evaluate their specific situations. EB5AN’s team will work directly with legal counsel to facilitate a smooth transition into this reinvestment structure.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 2,700 investors from 70+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.