Grand Park (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project Receives USCIS Form I-956F Exemplar Approval

Form I-956F approval means that the project’s documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator, announced today that the Grand Park (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project has received Form I-956F exemplar approval from USCIS. This approval confirms that USCIS has reviewed Grand Park’s project documents and determined that the offering is fully compliant with all EB-5 program requirements. With this approval, Grand Park joins EB5AN’s portfolio of successful EB-5 projects and continues the firm’s record of 100% USCIS project approvals for all regional center projects managed by EB5AN.“Form I-956F approval is an important milestone for any EB-5 project,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “USCIS has now confirmed that Grand Park’s project structure, rural TEA qualification, and job creation methodology meet all EB-5 requirements.”Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), every EB-5 project must file Form I-956F before investors can submit their Form I-526E petitions. Form I-956F provides USCIS with a detailed overview of the project’s business plan, capital structure, job creation methodology, and compliance framework. By approving Grand Park’s filing, USCIS has confirmed that the project meets program standards and satisfies all key eligibility requirements.“With this exemplar approval in place, USCIS will defer to Grand Park’s approved project documents and primarily evaluate each investor’s individual eligibility,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN. “Investors can now focus on their personal source-of-funds documentation knowing that the project documents have already been approved.” Because USCIS has confirmed that Grand Park qualifies as a rural TEA, investors may participate at the $800,000 minimum investment level and receive priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions. Rural EB-5 investors also benefit from the 20% of annual EB-5 visas reserved exclusively for rural projects—categories that remain current for applicants from all countries. This can significantly reduce waiting times for investors from high-demand regions seeking permanent residency.USCIS’s approval further confirms that Grand Park’s senior EB-5 loan structure complies with applicable program rules. The EB-5 loan is secured by a senior mortgage on key real estate assets and a pledge of 100% equity in the project company. In addition to these structural protections, the project includes several uncommon safety features, such as a job creation guaranty ensuring EB-5 capital is deployed toward qualifying expenditures, a construction completion guaranty, and an I-526E approval refund guaranty offering additional security for investors. Together, these measures reduce both immigration and financial risk and enhance the offering’s overall stability.Located in Fraser, Colorado—just over an hour from Denver and adjacent to Winter Park Resort—the Grand Park rural EB-5 project combines strong market fundamentals, active construction progress, and extensive investor safety features. The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and recreational components and has already demonstrated strong demand in the regional market. The development team brings decades of proven success in Colorado’s resort corridor, and construction continues to advance across multiple phases.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 2,700 investors from 70+ countries.

