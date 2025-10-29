Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, Named One of IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in the field of behavioral health.Inclusion in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor — awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaA Legacy of Leadership in Behavioral HealthWith over two decades of experience in behavioral health, Dr. Kiryakous has built a legacy as a pioneering force in autism care and mental health innovation.She is the Founder and CEO of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., a highly regarded pediatric behavioral health organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children with autism and other developmental conditions. Through individualized, research-based care, Genesis has become a trusted name among families seeking meaningful progress for their children.Genesis programs are grounded in the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and tailored to each child’s unique needs—helping children with Autism and other disabilities develop essential communication, social, and learning skills while promoting independence and confidence across home, school, and community settings.FirstPath: Bridging Science, Technology, and CareIn addition to her clinical leadership, Dr. Kiryakous is also the Founder and CEO of FirstPath, Inc., a groundbreaking behavioral health software company that is rapidly gaining recognition across healthcare and education sectors.FirstPath is a fully integrated platform that supports clinicians, educators, and families through real-time data tracking, treatment planning, and parent engagement tools. With features such as ABA-aligned domains, data-driven dashboards, integrated billing, and interactive child avatars, FirstPath is redefining the future of behavioral healthcare and early intervention.The software is already in use across multiple organizations and is positioned for national and global expansion.Innovating with TMS: The Future of NeurotherapyLooking ahead, Dr. Kiryakous envisions a bold future for neurotechnology in public service, corporate wellness, and justice reform.Building on her success in Autism care, she is pioneering the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to improve mental performance and resilience among first responders — including police officers, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers. By targeting brainwave patterns linked to stress, anxiety, and executive functioning, TMS can enhance focus, emotional regulation, and decision-making under pressure — critical skills for professionals in high-stakes, life-saving roles.She also sees transformative applications of TMS in corporate wellness, addressing workplace stress, burnout, and mental fatigue. Her goal is to integrate TMS as a cognitive optimization tool that helps employees sustain focus, performance, creativity, and innovation in demanding environments.Her most ambitious initiative lies in juvenile justice reform. Dr. Kiryakous is developing a national proposal to implement an eight-week TMS treatment program for youth in juvenile detention centers prior to their release. By targeting brain areas associated with impulse control, emotional regulation, and executive functioning, the program aims to improve self-regulation, decision-making, and reentry outcomes — reducing recidivism and helping young individuals build neurological stability for success in their communities.Expanding Access to CareAs an entrepreneur, Dr. Kiryakous also oversees Genesis Franchising, expanding access to high-quality autism treatment across new regions while ensuring consistent clinical standards and outcomes.She has served as Vice-Chair of California’s First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, helping to improve access to immediate mental health services in the Central Valley.Looking forward, she plans to expand FirstPath Software into public schools, private practices, and international care networks — building a connected ecosystem that unites clinicians, data, and families through intelligent behavioral health solutions.A Life of Purpose and RecognitionDr. Kiryakous earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, East Bay, followed by a Master of Arts in Psychology and a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) from the University of Arizona Global Campus. She also completed all coursework toward a Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of the Rockies, achieving All But Dissertation (ABD) status.Her exceptional work has earned her numerous distinctions, including Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology by IAOTP and nomination for the Empowered Woman Award. She will be honored at the IAOTP Gala in 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, shared:“Choosing Dr. Romena Kiryakous for this honor was an easy decision. She is inspirational, influential, visionary, and a true thought leader. We cannot wait to celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Lighting the Path ForwardReflecting on her journey, Dr. Kiryakous says:“My mission has always been to bring science closer to humanity. Every child, every patient, every first responder deserves access to tools that restore balance, hope, and clarity of mind.”With Genesis, FirstPath, and her pioneering work in TMS, Dr. Romena Kiryakous continues to light the path toward a future where technology, compassion, and neuroscience unite to transform lives around the world.For more information:For more information, please visit: http://genesisbehaviorcenter.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 