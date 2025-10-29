Riyadh to Host the First “BEYOND PROFIT” International Non-Profit Forum to Shape the Future of the Non-Profit Sector

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh will host the first-ever BEYOND PROFIT International Non-Profit Forum December 3–5, 2025. Organized by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector (NCNP), the event will bring together global leaders from non-profit entities, private-sector companies, governments, regulators, NGOs and other changemakers from around the world.Designed as a catalyst for global dialogue and innovation, the forum will spotlight the latest trends, technologies, and best practices driving the non-profit sector toward a more sustainable and impactful future. Key discussions will explore financing strategies, the role of social entrepreneurship and innovation in job creation, and successful case studies that advance social and economic development.Drawing more than 80 speakers, and 1,500 participants from around the world, the event will gather leaders of non-profit organizations, development agencies, international institutions, social entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, government officials, young innovators, data specialists, financial institutions, and corporate social responsibility leaders—all united by a shared vision of empowering the non-profit ecosystem.Through these diverse perspectives, the forum will emphasize the key strategies shaping the sector’s future and encourage stronger cross-sector collaboration. It will also underscore Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global hub for non-profit innovation, capacity building, and sustainable growth.BEYOND PROFIT will serve also as a dynamic platform for forming strategic partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and fostering international cooperation—ensuring that progress in the non-profit sector translates into tangible impact at local, regional, and global levels.By hosting this landmark event, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, opening new opportunities for leadership, financing, and partnership that reflect the rapid transformation of the global non-profit landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.