Saudi Falcons Club Unveils Prize Pool Exceeding SR10 Million for 2025 Cup

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Falcons Club on Wednesday announced details of the prize pool for the 2025 Saudi Falcons Club Cup, organized in partnership with the Eastern Province governorate and set to run from Nov. 23 to 30.The tournament will take place in Khobar near Half Moon Bay, where local falconers will compete in 48 melwah runs for total prizes exceeding SR10 million.Prizes are divided into four categories, with awards given to the top 10 winners in each run.In the Elite category, first place receives SR100,000; second SR65,000; third SR40,000; fourth SR30,000; fifth SR25,000; and SR20,000 for each of the sixth to tenth places.In the Professional category, the top prize is SR80,000, followed by SR40,000 for second place, SR30,000 for third, SR25,000 for fourth, SR20,000 for fifth, and SR15,000 for each of the sixth to tenth places.In the Owners category, first place takes SR60,000; second SR30,000; third SR21,000; fourth SR15,000; fifth SR12,000; sixth SR10,000; and SR8,000 for each of the seventh to tenth places.In the Amateur category, the top prize is SR25,000, followed by SR15,000 for second place, SR10,000 for third, SR8,000 for fourth, SR6,000 for fifth and sixth, and SR5,000 for seventh to tenth places.The Saudi Falcons Club Cup is one of the club’s flagship annual events, celebrating the Kingdom’s rich falconry heritage. It brings together falconers from across Saudi Arabia, offering substantial incentives and a range of cultural and heritage activities to enhance the visitor experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.