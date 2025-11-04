Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark

Amavita Heart & Vascular Health Launches Cardiologist-Led Testosterone Therapy Addressing Key Safety Concerns in Hormone Replacement for Men's Health Month

We integrate decades of cardiovascular expertise into every step of the hormone optimization process, ensuring that as we restore a man's energy and strength we take care of his heart.” — Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami's Amavita Heart & Vascular Health Launches Cardiologist-Led Testosterone Therapy, Setting New Standard for Men's Cardiovascular Safety

Harvard-Trained Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark to Oversee Program, Addressing Key Safety Concerns in Hormone Replacement for Men's Health Month

Amavita Heart & Vascular Health®, a leading cardiovascular medical practice, today announced the launch of a new Men's Health and Longevity program featuring cardiologist-supervised testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). In recognition of Movember, Men’s Health Awareness Month, this first-of-its-kind program in Miami is designed to provide men with a safe and medically rigorous path to restoring vitality, directly addressing the widespread concerns about the cardiovascular risks associated with hormone therapy.

The program is personally overseen by Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, a Harvard-trained, board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 26 years of experience. This unique level of specialist oversight establishes a new gold standard of care for men seeking to combat the effects of age-related testosterone decline, such as fatigue, weight gain, and decreased muscle mass, without compromising their heart health.

“For too long, men have been forced to weigh the benefits of hormonal balance against potential cardiovascular risks. We believe that is a false choice,” said Dr. Martinez-Clark, Founder and Medical Director of amavita. “Our cardiologists designed our program for the express purpose of eliminating that conflict. We integrate decades of cardiovascular expertise into every step of the hormone optimization process, ensuring that as we restore a man's energy and strength, we safeguard his most important asset: his heart.”

The amavita difference lies in its integrated, heart-first approach. Before therapy begins, every patient in the Men's Health program undergoes a comprehensive cardiovascular assessment, including echocardiographic screening and a full panel of cardiac biomarkers. Vascular function and key health indicators are monitored throughout the treatment plan, ensuring that hormone optimization is always aligned with cardiovascular well-being. The program utilizes advanced testosterone pellet therapy, a delivery method chosen for its ability to provide consistent hormone levels and patient convenience. The therapy is administered through the Virden Method™, a proprietary, minimally invasive placement technique.

Key patient benefits include:

Stable Mood & Consistent Energy: Delivers a steady, continuous stream of hormones to prevent the emotional and physical "roller coaster" effect associated with other methods.

Set-and-Forget Freedom: Eliminates the daily hassle of remembering pills or the discomfort and inconvenience of weekly self-injections.

Minimal Discomfort, Rapid Recovery: A refined, 15-minute in-office procedure designed for less discomfort and a quicker return to an active lifestyle.

Effortless Travel: Offers the freedom to travel without the need to pack, manage, or plan around medications.

This November, amavita Heart & Vascular Health® encourages men to move beyond simple awareness and take decisive action for their long-term health. By combining cutting-edge longevity science with elite cardiovascular medicine, the practice offers a path for men to age with strength, vigor, and confidence from expert medical care.

For more information about the Cardiologist-Led Men's Health and Longevity program, please visit amavita.health/longevity.

About amavita Heart & Vascular Health®

Founded in 2017 by Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD, FACC, amavita Heart & Vascular Health® is a premier medical practice in Miami, Florida, dedicated to the convergence of advanced cardiovascular medicine and longevity science. Dr. Martinez-Clark is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology and brings more than 26 years of clinical experience to his role as Medical Director. The practice combines state-of-the-art, minimally invasive technology with deeply personalized, patient-centered care to improve health span, reduce recovery times, and deliver superior outcomes. Through groundbreaking clinical research and vital public health initiatives, amavita is redefining modern cardiovascular care.

Media Contact:

Patty Vila

C: 305-498-9660

pattyvilamedia@outlook.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.