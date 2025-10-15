Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark Targets 'Silent Epidemic' as Data Reveals Stark Disparities in PAD-Related Amputations

South Florida Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. PMC, interviewed about PAD Amavita Heart and Vascular participating at the Miami-Date College Hialeah Campus Health Fair Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark - South Florida Cardiologist

Miami Institute to Stop Amputations (MISA) Lead Community Intervention to Combat Higher Limb-Loss Risk in Black and Hispanic Neighborhoods

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month concludes, interventional cardiologist Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark and his team at amavita Heart and Vascular Health® are intensifying their fight against a growing public health crisis that disproportionately threatens Miami's Black and Hispanic communities. PAD, a circulatory condition caused by narrowed arteries, affects over 8.5 million Americans and, when left untreated, can lead to amputation, heart attack, and stroke. New analyses reveal that this "silent epidemic" poses a significantly greater threat to communities of color, prompting a targeted intervention strategy across Miami-Dade County.

Alarming national and local data underscore the urgency of this initiative. Studies show the lifetime risk of developing PAD is approximately 30% for Black men and 28% for Black women, and 22% for Hispanic individuals, significantly higher than the 19% risk for White men and women. This disparity has devastating consequences; a 2022 study of Florida hospitals found that patients from counties with higher social vulnerability had significantly higher rates of vascular amputations. The most severe form of PAD, critical limb ischemia (CLI), carries a five-year mortality rate of 70%, a prognosis worse than that of many common cancers.

Throughout September, Dr. Martinez-Clark spearheaded a series of direct community interventions to combat these statistics. Through his Miami Institute to Stop Amputations (MISA), a public health initiative founded to curb rising amputation rates, the amavita team engaged directly with at-risk populations. The campaign included health screenings and educational sessions at locations like Miami Dade College's Hialeah Campus and the Tuscany Cove residential community, providing residents with critical information and access to care. The team also visited numerous primary care practices across Miami-Dade to equip frontline providers with tools to better identify early PAD symptoms.

"We are seeing a preventable tragedy unfold in our communities. PAD is not just leg pain; it's a marker for systemic disease that can lead to heart attack, stroke, and amputation," said Dr. Martinez-Clark, founder of amavita. "The statistical reality is that if you are Black or Hispanic in Miami, your risk is significantly higher. We cannot wait for patients to come to us when it's too late. Through initiatives like MISA, we go directly to the neighborhoods most at risk to replace devastating statistics with stories of saved limbs and lives."

About Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) PAD is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, most often the legs. The classic symptom is leg pain or cramping during activity (claudication) that subsides with rest. However, up to four in 10 people with PAD experience no symptoms, making proactive screening in high-risk groups essential. Other signs include slow-healing wounds on the feet or toes, a lower temperature in one leg, and poor nail or hair growth. Left untreated, PAD can progress to CLI, characterized by pain at rest and open sores, which can lead to amputation.

Public Advisory and Risk Factors Individuals over the age of 50, especially those with a history of smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, are urged to speak with a healthcare provider about their risk for PAD. Early diagnosis is critical and can be performed with a simple, non-invasive test called the ankle-brachial index (ABI).

About amavita Heart and Vascular Health®

amavita Heart and Vascular Health® is a leading cardiovascular practice dedicated to preventing amputations and eliminating disparities in vascular health across South Florida. Founded in 2017 by Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD, FACC, amavita combines advanced, minimally invasive technology with patient-centered, community-based care. The practice operates two offices and the region’s first dedicated cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), improving access to state-of-the-art care. Through its public health arm, the Miami Institute to Stop Amputations (MISA), amavita is actively working to reduce limb loss and help patients live healthier, longer lives.

