amavita Heart and Vascular Health® Introduces Testosterone Pellet Therapy to Support Men’s Health and Longevity

Founder and Medical Director of amavita Heart and Vascular

Leading Cardiovascular Practice Expands Services with Bioidentical Testosterone Therapy for Long-Term Men’s Wellness

We’ve entered an era where men are no longer content with simply aging they want to optimize longevity, health span, and vitality.” — Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- amavita Heart and Vascular Health®, a leader in minimally invasive cardiovascular care and preventive health solutions, today announced the launch of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) via bioidentical pellets as part of its expanding longevity and wellness program. This innovative service is now available at amavita Heart and Vascular Health®’s Kendall location under the direction of Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, a Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist and recognized advocate for healthy aging.

TRT using subcutaneous hormone pellets is a discreet and effective solution for men experiencing symptoms of testosterone deficiency, including low energy, weight gain, reduced libido, and decreased mental clarity. The pellet method allows for steady, long-term hormone release, eliminating the hormone fluctuations often associated with gels or injections. Integrating TRT into its holistic care model, amavita Heart and Vascular Health® reinforces its commitment to supporting optimal performance, vitality, and cardiovascular health in men over 40.

“We’ve entered an era where men are no longer content with simply aging they want to optimize longevity, health span, and vitality,” said Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, founder of amavita Heart and Vascular Health®. “Testosterone pellet therapy is a natural extension of our preventive mission. It offers men a scientifically sound, safe way to regain energy, strength, and overall well-being without compromising cardiovascular safety.”

A Physician-Led Approach to Longevity Medicine

Known for his pioneering work in heart and vascular interventions, Dr. Martinez-Clark is also a nationally recognized longevity medicine advocate. Through his practice, he promotes a proactive, data-driven approach to aging emphasizing early detection, lifestyle optimization, and hormonal balance.

The newly launched TRT pellet program is part of amavita Heart and Vascular Health®’s longevity and wellness Initiative, which combines advanced cardiovascular screening with hormone therapy, metabolic assessments, and patient-specific lifestyle planning. Services are delivered in a concierge-style model, ensuring privacy, clinical oversight, and personalized care.

TRT Pellet Therapy at a Glance:

• Bioidentical hormone pellets inserted under the skin deliver consistent testosterone levels over 3–5 months.

• Helps alleviate symptoms of low testosterone, including fatigue, depression, and reduced muscle mass.

• Heart-safe protocols are designed and monitored by board-certified cardiologists.

• Ideal for men seeking performance, focus, and vitality as they age.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit amavita.health/longevity.

# # #

Media: Patty Vila

C: 305-498-9660

pattyvilamedia@outlook.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.