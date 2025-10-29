Gauteng e-Government hosts Youth Tech Expo

The Gauteng Department of e-Government successfully hosted a two-day Youth Tech Expo on 24 and 25 October 2025 at the Winterveld Multipurpose Centre, bringing together young people, industry leaders, and training institutions to advance digital empowerment and create pathways to employment.

Launched in 2022, the Youth Tech Expo is a flagship initiative of the Department aimed at combating unemployment by equipping young people with digital skills and connecting them to opportunities within the growing digital economy.

The Expo featured interactive workshops, innovation hubs, and career guidance sessions. Exhibitors from both the public and private sectors, including universities, training providers, and technology companies, showcased bursaries, internships, and training opportunities available to youth participants.

Speaking at the event, MEC for e-Government, Mr. Bonginkosi Dhlamini, emphasised that digital empowerment remains central to building a resilient and future-ready generation.

“Digital empowerment is the key to unlocking economic participation. In Gauteng, we’re not just addressing unemployment, we’re also confronting broader issues like poverty, crime, and teenage pregnancy. By equipping young people with digital skills, we give them hope, purpose, and the tools to shape their own future,” said MEC Dhlamini.

MEC Dhlamini further acknowledged the Department’s strong network of partners, including Microsoft, FNB, Harambe, Vuma Cam, SANCA, and Fundi Mobile, for their continued support in offering practical programmes such as mentorship, training, and job placements.

“Our partnerships are the core of this initiative. Working with forward-thinking organisations such as Microsoft, FNB, Harambe, Vuma Cam, SANCA, and Fundi Mobile allows us to deliver real impact, from digital training and mentorship to tangible job opportunities. Together, we are building a stronger, more digitally inclusive Gauteng,” said MEC Dhlamini.

Representing FNB, Tabea Thamage reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to developing digital and financial literacy among South African youth.

“At FNB, we believe that access to digital and financial skills is fundamental to unlocking youth potential. Our partnership with the Gauteng Department of e-Government ensures that young people are not only equipped with technical knowledge but are also empowered to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and financially capable citizens,” said Thamage.

One of the participants, Jabulani Sithole from Winterveld, expressed his enthusiasm after attending the Expo and discovering opportunities in the field of cybersecurity.

“I’ve always been interested in technology, especially in cybersecurity. This expo has opened my eyes to new possibilities. Now I’m determined to study and build a career in this field to help protect people and organisations online,” said Sithole.

Enquiries:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA