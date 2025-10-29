Saudi Falcons Club Auction Sees Two Birds Sold for $154,000

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2025 took place on Sunday at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. The event coincides with the Kingdom’s annual falconry season, which runs from October 1 to November 30.During the evening, two falcons were sold for a total of SAR 578,000 ($154,000).The first bird, a young peregrine falcon (shaheen), captured in Al-Hanou, was presented by falconer Yasser Al-Juhani. Bidding opened at SAR 50,000 ($13,300) before closing at SAR 301,000 ($80,300).The second falcon, also a young peregrine captured in Al-Khobar, was offered by Naif and Khalid Al-Saihany and Rashed Al-Hajri. Bidding started at SAR 100,000 ($26,600) and concluded at SAR 277,000 ($73,900).The Saudi Falcons Club limits the auction to young migratory peregrine falcons, refraining from auctioning gyrfalcons or mature peregrines (shaheen qarnas) to ensure sustainability and protect natural populations.To support falconers, the club provides a wide range of services, including transportation, accommodation, and sales documentation, in addition to live broadcasting of the auction on television and social media platforms. Prizes are also awarded to falcon catchers (al-tawarih) at the end of the auction nights, promoting this authentic cultural tradition and enhancing its economic and social value.The Saudi Falcons Club Auction has become a key platform for locally captured falcons, reinforcing the Kingdom’s cultural identity, passing falconry traditions to younger generations, and generating a meaningful economic return for hundreds of participants across Saudi Arabia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.