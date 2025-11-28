Global tech boosts accuracy of 2025 Falcons Club Cup results in Alkhobar

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Falcons Club Cup, currently underway at Half Moon Bay in Alkhobar, has introduced advanced global officiating technologies to ensure greater accuracy in timing, tracking and evaluating falcon racing performance.Organizers said the system integrates laser sensors and photo-finish cameras commonly used in international speed competitions. The laser devices calculate a falcon’s speed and arrival time, while the cameras capture the exact moment it crosses the finish line, providing high-precision verification of race outcomes.Rajeh Al-Juhani, international referee and director of the racing department at the Saudi Falcons Club, said the timing process begins as soon as the falcon passes the starting line and continues until it reaches the finish-line sensors. Additional electronic tracking tools record the bird’s movement and flight path, reinforcing result integrity and helping competitors improve performance.He said the club has also prepared a dedicated prelaunch area where each falcon undergoes a final check seconds before entering the course. Officials verify the electronic chip installed upon purchase to confirm ownership data, falcon type and approved race track — a step that ensures the accuracy and reliability of all officiating procedures.Preliminary race results are broadcast live and monitored closely by a panel of internationally accredited judges before the final rankings are confirmed. Al-Juhani noted that digital systems help detect potential violations, such as early launches or track-rule breaches, and that video replay can be used when needed — strengthening the role of technology in the event.The Saudi Falcons Club was among the first organizations to adopt visual review systems in falcon racing in 2020 and has continued to expand their use across its competitions.The Falcons Club Cup is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in partnership with the Eastern Province governorate and runs until Nov. 30, with total prize money exceeding SR10 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.