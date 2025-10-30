TuxCare To Showcase Enterprise Linux Support for Open-Source Software at Open Source India 2025

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , the enterprise-grade cybersecurity innovator for Linux, today announced it will exhibit at Open Source India 2025 taking place November 5-6 at the NIMHANS Convention Center in Bengaluru, India.Located at booth SA-6, TuxCare will feature their newly highlighted Enterprise Linux Support (ELS) for Open Source Software , a solution designed to help organizations protect their most critical systems and applications long after vendor support ends.ELS for OSS provides long-term security across a company’s entire stack, supporting a wide and continually expanding set of open-source projects, libraries and runtimes. From advanced automation across CVE discovery, to automated pipelines and mature workflows that ensure rapid patch delivery, visitors will learn how ELS goes beyond surface-level scanning to uncover and fix hidden vulnerabilities deep in an organization's dependency trees, securing the entire software supply chain with precision and scale.Built to integrate seamlessly with existing operations, ELS for OSS helps IT teams streamline security management with faster incident response, expert support across KernelCare, LibCare, and other TuxCare solutions, and proactive recommendations for patch management and compliance. By delivering actionable insights when they are needed most, ELS for OSS lets teams focus on what matters most – their core business.“TuxCare is pleased to continue its growth trajectory in the region, and Open Source India 2025 serves as an excellent venue to showcase our ELS offerings for open source,” said Michael Canavan, CEO at TuxCare. “We’re committed to providing the peace of mind that enterprises demand after vendor support ceases.”For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software, visit https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.