Footsteps2Brilliance Unveils AI-Powered Financial Literacy & Career Readiness Adventure

New AI-powered bilingual program combines literacy, math, and life skills to prepare students for the future.

This isn’t just about learning to balance a budget. We’re merging literacy and life skills so that students don’t just learn about money, they learn how to thrive in the real world.” — Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance, the nation’s leader in bilingual early learning and digital education, today announced the launch of its most ambitious innovation yet. The Financial Literacy & Career Readiness Program, an immersive, AI-powered learning experience for grades 4–8, redefines how students prepare for the real world.Built around Prosper Point, an interactive graphic-novel adventure, the program transports students into a vibrant digital city where literacy, mathematics, and financial decision-making converge. Here, students take on real-world roles, earning their first paycheck, starting a business, managing budgets, and investing in their futures, all while strengthening reading, writing, and analytical reasoning skills in English and Spanish.“This isn’t just about learning to balance a budget,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “It’s about helping every student see themselves as future leaders, innovators, and community builders. We’re merging literacy and life skills so that students don’t just learn about money, they learn how to thrive in the real world.”At the core of this groundbreaking program is the AI Writing Coach , which acts as a personal mentor for every learner. As students write journal entries, reflections, or business proposals within the Prosper Point storyline, the AI coach provides real-time feedback, encouraging revision, critical thinking, and creativity, turning writing into a dynamic, gamified process that mirrors authentic workplace communication.Unlike traditional financial literacy curricula, Footsteps2Brilliance integrates ELA, math, and “durable skills,” such as collaboration, adaptability, and problem-solving, directly into the storyline. Students experience how financial choices impact their goals and communities, transforming abstract concepts into meaningful, actionable knowledge.The program is turnkey and fully bilingual, working online or offline on any device, so every student, including multilingual learners and their families, can participate. Real-time data dashboards give educators immediate insight into student progress, empowering them to personalize instruction and celebrate growth.Backed by research on the link between early career education and lifelong success, the Footsteps2Brilliance Financial Literacy & Career Readiness Program gives school districts a practical pathway to embed financial education across the curriculum, preparing students not only to graduate, but to prosper.“Our goal is to close the opportunity gap by teaching students how to read, reason, and make smart life decisions at the same time. By connecting literacy to real-world outcomes, we’re creating the next generation of thinkers, earners, and leaders,” said Eugene Narciso, COO of Footsteps2Brilliance.The program is now available for districtwide implementation and can be customized to align with local career pathways, state standards, and community partnerships.For more information, visit www.footsteps2brilliance.com or contact info@footsteps2brilliance.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.