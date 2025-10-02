Footsteps2Brilliance’s Financial Literacy Program Named 2025 Tech and Learning 'Best for Back to School' Winner

Footsteps2Brilliance® today announced that its Financial Literacy Program has been named a 2025 Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence Back to School winner.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliancetoday announced that its Financial Literacy Program has been named a 2025 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best for Back to School winner. The judging panel praised the program’s innovative use of interactive graphic novels and an AI-powered writing coach to seamlessly integrate real-world money skills with essential literacy development. This groundbreaking approach empowers schools to deliver meaningful financial education for students in grades 4–8, preparing them with the knowledge and decision-making skills they’ll need for lifelong success.The honor comes as Footsteps2Brilliance unveils the new Financial Literacy program to families and educators in Riverside County, California, where the County Office of Education, led by County Superintendent Dr. Edwin Gomez, has long championed early literacy and access to Footsteps2Brilliance resources countywide.What makes F2B Financial Literacy different?The Footsteps2Brilliance Financial Literacy Program is designed to integrate effortlessly into the school day, aligning every lesson with both national financial literacy standards and 4th–8th grade ELA benchmarks. This ensures districts never have to choose between building core literacy skills and teaching essential life skills. The program immerses students in engaging, real-world financial scenarios that strengthen reading and writing, while an integrated AI Writing Coach provides immediate, actionable feedback to deepen learning and boost confidence.“This recognition reflects exactly what districts have been asking for: a solution that teaches financial literacy while strengthening reading and writing skills without adding extra time to the school day,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “By pairing real-world financial decision-making with literacy practice, schools can raise achievement, close opportunity gaps, and empower all students, especially multilingual learners, to thrive.”Tech & Learning’s Best for Back to School Awards spotlight products that deliver exceptional versatility, value, and real-world solutions for today’s classrooms. Footsteps2Brilliance Financial Literacy earned a place on this year’s official winners list, with judges praising its unique ability to advance financial literacy while aligning seamlessly with 4th–8th grade academic standards.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is the breakthrough educational platform that accelerates student achievement from birth through 8th grade by uniting the power of mobile technology with the latest in cognitive research. Through its comprehensive bilingual programs in early literacy and financial literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance delivers enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally connect school and home. By strengthening foundational reading, writing, math, and life skills, including the financial decision-making students need for future success, Footsteps2Brilliance gives every student the tools to thrive in school today and lead meaningful, prosperous lives tomorrow. For further information contact: info@footsteps2brilliance.com.

